America First Healthcare Reviews: What Clients Are Saying About Their Coverage

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans praise transparency, compassion, and real savings in a marketplace plagued by confusion and mistrust.

More than ever, they’re turning to private health insurance solutions that prioritize honesty, affordability, and clarity as the U.S. healthcare landscape changes. One Florida-based company, America First Healthcare, is gaining traction for doing just that, and verified reviews from both the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot suggest that clients are noticing the difference.

Founded by entrepreneur Jordan Sarmiento after a personal medical crisis left him with $95,000 in hospital bills, America First Healthcare was built to give Americans a straightforward, trustworthy path to health coverage. Sarmiento says, “I created this company so no one else would have to go through what I did. I used to feel helpless, overwhelmed, and unprotected.”

And according to dozens of clients, that mission is succeeding.

Customers have shared detailed accounts of exceptional service on the Better Business Bureau, where America First Healthcare is BBB-accredited with an A rating. In one verified five-star review, a customer wrote:

“Daniel was extremely helpful and answered every question I had. He thoroughly explained my coverage options and was very pleasant. Would definitely recommend America First Healthcare.” – BBB Verified Reviewer, December 2024

Based on verified reviews, America First Healthcare holds a TrustScore of over four stars with more than 90% positive reviews on Trustpilot. One recent reviewer enjoyed their experience with the company:

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Alejandro Ustariz for his outstanding service and support in helping me secure excellent dental insurance coverage. From the very beginning, he was knowledgeable, patient, and attentive to my specific needs. He spent ample amount of time to explain all the available options in a clear and understandable way, ensuring I made an informed decision.” – Verified Trustpilot Review, May 1 2025

Another client wrote:

Sarmiento, who founded the company with a belief in small government and free-market healthcare solutions, has made it clear that America First Healthcare’s goal is not just to sell policies, but to rebuild trust in private insurance.

The founder, Sarmiento, says “Our advisors aren’t taught to close deals, they’re taught to care,” said Sarmiento. “We listen before we recommend. We explain without jargon. And we serve people like they matter. Because they do.”

With a growing footprint nationwide and a client base that includes families, small business owners, and independent contractors, the company is quickly becoming a voice for Americans seeking health insurance without the games.

Jordan Sarmiento and America First Healthcare are changing the tone of health insurance, one honest conversation at a time.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST HEALTHCARE

America First Healthcare is a private health insurance agency headquartered in Orlando, Florida. It is dedicated to helping Americans find honest, affordable healthcare coverage that works for their needs, not against them. Founded in 2021, the company believes in transparency, values-first service, and putting people over profits.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jordan Sarmiento

Founder & CEO, America First Healthcare

Email: info@americafirsthealthcare.com

Address: 7700 Southland Blvd, Orlando, FL 32809

Website: https://americafirsthealthcare.com

