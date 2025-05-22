India Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2025-2030: India Emerges as Global MedTech Hub with Rising Investments and Supportive Regulations

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the medical aesthetic devices market in India was valued INR 141.57 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~8.9% during the FY 2025 - FY 2030 period.



India's medical aesthetic devices market is expanding steadily, driven by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and continuous advancements in technology. The industry's growth is supported by innovations in non-invasive treatments, including lasers and radiofrequency-based solutions for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, body contouring, and pigmentation treatments. Maharashtra remains at the forefront, benefiting from a large urban population, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and widespread accessibility to aesthetic treatments.



This growth is fuelled by government initiatives (such as the PLI scheme, National Medical Devices Policy 2023), rising healthcare demand (aging population, chronic diseases, medical tourism), infrastructure development (medical device parks), and technological advancements. The push for domestic manufacturing aims to reduce import dependence and boost global competitiveness.



Market trends:



The Indian medical devices market has also witnessed key trends such as increasing localization of manufacturing, driven by government incentives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the National Medical Devices Policy 2023. There is a rising demand for advanced medical technology, particularly in segments like diagnostic imaging, cardiology devices, and minimally invasive surgical instruments, fuelled by an aging population and a surge in chronic diseases. Digital health solutions, including AI-driven diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, and wearable medical devices, are gaining traction as healthcare digitization accelerates.



The development of medical device parks and infrastructure enhancements is lowering production costs and driving innovation. With increasing foreign investments and strategic collaborations, the sector is poised to become a global hub for medical device manufacturing.



Growth opportunities:



India's medical devices market presents significant growth opportunities driven by increasing government support, rising healthcare demand, and technological advancements. The drive for domestic manufacturing, supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and medical device parks, is reducing import dependency and enhancing cost efficiency. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, and the growing adoption of AI-driven diagnostics and digital health solutions are further fuelling demand.

Additionally, the shift toward personalized medicine and minimally invasive treatments has created opportunities for innovation. With foreign investments rising and regulatory frameworks becoming more supportive, India is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in medical device manufacturing and exports.



