India Wind Power Market Report 2025-2030: Renewable Energy Goals, Clean Energy Demands, Government Initiatives Propel Growth

In FY 2024, the cumulative installed wind power capacity in India stood at 48.16 GW and is expected to reach 89.49 GW by FY 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.26% during the 2025 - 2030 period.



The wind power market in India relates to the industry focused on generating, installing, and distributing electricity via wind power.The wind power market in India includes the establishment of wind farms, procurement of wind turbine parts, research and innovation, and incorporation into the national energy grid.



The increasing need for clean energy options, India's dedication to renewable energy goals, and governmental backing for sustainable power production are key elements driving the expansion of this industry.



Market drivers:

Reduced tariffs on renewable energy generation in India promote investments from both domestic and international sources in the wind energy sector, boosting its competitiveness compared to traditional energy sources and encouraging greater acceptance among businesses and consumers.

These tariff cuts promote the swift expansion of wind energy initiatives, facilitating quicker market entry and greater infrastructure development.

Market trends:

Offshore wind power offers a major opportunity for India, with extensive untapped resources along its shores that can harness stronger and more reliable wind speeds for enhanced energy production.

Improvements in offshore wind turbine technology and floating platforms are enhancing the feasibility and cost-efficiency of developing projects in deeper waters, broadening the potential for offshore wind energy.

Favorable government initiatives:

The Generation Based Incentive (GBI) Program provides a monetary reward of INR 0.50 for each unit of electricity produced by wind energy initiatives, limited to INR 10 Mn for each MW, along with the feed-in tariff offered by states.

The program is tailored for wind energy initiatives, promoting investments in the industry by offering incentives for electricity supplied to the grid from wind farms connected to it.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Global Wind Power Market - An Overview

4.1. Electricity Generation from Wind Power (2023)

4.2. Share of Electricity Generated by Wind Power (2023)



Chapter 5: Indian Wind Power Market - An Overview

5.1. Total Wind Energy Generation Capacity in India (FY 2022 - FY 2029e)

5.2. Installed Renewable Energy Capacity (Excluding Large Hydro Power Projects)

5.3. Share of Wind Power Out of Total Installed Renewable Energy Capacity (FY 2015 - FY 2024)



Chapter 6: Indian Wind Power Market - Segmentation

6.1. Region-wise Electricity Production from Wind Power Projects

6.1.1. Electricity Production from Wind Power Projects (FY 2021 - FY 2024)

6.1.2. Top 5 Major Contributor States in Terms of Electricity Production from Wind Power Projects (Values in MU)

6.1.3. All India Electricity Generation Mix Based on Source

6.2. Region-wise Capacity of Installed Wind Power

6.2.1. State-wise Installed Capacity of Renewable Power (Till March 31, 2024)

6.2.2. State-wise Wind Potential at 120 Meter (GW)

6.2.3. State-wise Wind Potential at 150 Meter (GW)



Chapter 7: Market Influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 9: Government Initiatives

9.1. Favourable Government Initiatives



Chapter 10: Trade Analysis

10.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

11.1. Adani Power Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

11.2. Indowind Energy Limited

11.3. Orient Green Power Limited

11.4. Suzlon Energy Limited

11.5. The Tata Power Company Limited

11.6. Torrent Power Limited

11.7. Chiranjjeevi Wind Energy Limited

11.8. ReNew Private Limited

11.9. Sembcorp Energy India Limited

11.10. Wind World (India) Limited (WWIL)



Chapter 12: Recent Developments

