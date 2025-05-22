Bioplastics Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $5.63 Trillion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 18.3% - Opportunities in Rising Scientific Research in Medical Applications and Growth in Agriculture

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bioplastics Market was valued at USD 2.06 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.63 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.3%. Global market volume is estimated to increase from 2,431.9 kilotons in 2024 to reach 5,634.6 kilotons by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 through 2029.

This report will include details regarding various raw material types, applications and end-use industries for bioplastics. Estimated volumes, measured in kilotons, are based on manufacturers' total production. The report includes comprehensive information regarding the bioplastics industry and its end users.

The growing packaging, automotive, textile and agriculture industries have established novel prospects for the bioplastics manufacturing industries. Technological advances in engineering plastics, agricultural mulching, electronics casings and manufacturing techniques create new doors for the bioplastics industry. The availability of raw materials and modest production procedures are prompting small and medium polymer producers to enter the market.

Corporate sustainability initiatives further prompt global traditional plastics manufacturers to enter the bioplastics market. Global players in the market are reducing their dependency on fossil fuels and focusing on renewable raw materials for bioplastic production. These drivers provide an ideal environment for the market expansion of bioplastics.



Report Scope

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the overall bioplastics market size in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, type, application, end use industry and region

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for bioplastic materials

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of market for polymer materials

A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Arkema, LG Chem., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Company Profiles

Arkema

BASF

Biome Bioplastics

Cardia Bioplastics

Danimer Scientific

LG Chem

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Natureworks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Plantic

Sabic

Toray Industries Inc.

Totalenergies Corbion

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.06 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.63 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Bioplastics

Importance of Bioplastics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic Consumption

Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications

Restraints

Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness

Lower Strength of Bioplastics-Based Exterior Parts

Opportunities

Rising Scientific Research in Medical Applications

Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Industry

Challenges

Processing and Manufacturing Challenges for Customized Grade

Unorganized Packaging Market

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies in the Global Bioplastics Market

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technology

Sustainable Bioplastics Production from Purple Bacteria

Development of Fast-Degrading Bioplastics in Seawater

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Type

Patent Analysis Based on Patents Filed by Different Applicants

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets

Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets

Manufacturer

Sales

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Raw Material Type

Corn Starch

Sugarcane

Cassava

Others

Market Analysis by Type

Biodegradable

Biobased/Non-Degradable

Market Analysis by Application

Films

Nonwoven Textiles

Bottles and Containers

Interior Components

Exterior Parts

Electronics Casings

Others

Market Analysis by End-Use Industries

Packaging

Textile

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Agriculture

Electronics

Building and Constructions

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Global Company Market Shares of Bioplastics Market

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Bioplastics: Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in Bioplastics: Markets

ESG Practices in Bioplastics: Markets

Current Status of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Bioplastics: Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Appendix

