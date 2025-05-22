Bioplastics Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $5.63 Trillion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 18.3% - Opportunities in Rising Scientific Research in Medical Applications and Growth in Agriculture

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bioplastics Market was valued at USD 2.06 trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.63 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.3%. Global market volume is estimated to increase from 2,431.9 kilotons in 2024 to reach 5,634.6 kilotons by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 through 2029.
This report will include details regarding various raw material types, applications and end-use industries for bioplastics. Estimated volumes, measured in kilotons, are based on manufacturers' total production. The report includes comprehensive information regarding the bioplastics industry and its end users.
The growing packaging, automotive, textile and agriculture industries have established novel prospects for the bioplastics manufacturing industries. Technological advances in engineering plastics, agricultural mulching, electronics casings and manufacturing techniques create new doors for the bioplastics industry. The availability of raw materials and modest production procedures are prompting small and medium polymer producers to enter the market.
Corporate sustainability initiatives further prompt global traditional plastics manufacturers to enter the bioplastics market. Global players in the market are reducing their dependency on fossil fuels and focusing on renewable raw materials for bioplastic production. These drivers provide an ideal environment for the market expansion of bioplastics.
Report Scope
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast the overall bioplastics market size in volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, type, application, end use industry and region
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for bioplastic materials
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, and other strategic alliances
- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of market for polymer materials
- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the market
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Arkema, LG Chem., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Company Profiles
- Arkema
- BASF
- Biome Bioplastics
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Danimer Scientific
- LG Chem
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.
- Natureworks LLC
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Plantic
- Sabic
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Totalenergies Corbion
- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.06 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.63 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Choice of Bioplastics
- Importance of Bioplastics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Carbon Neutrality and Mounting Bioplastic Consumption
- Growing Bioplastic End-Use Applications
- Restraints
- Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness
- Lower Strength of Bioplastics-Based Exterior Parts
- Opportunities
- Rising Scientific Research in Medical Applications
- Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Industry
- Challenges
- Processing and Manufacturing Challenges for Customized Grade
- Unorganized Packaging Market
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies in the Global Bioplastics Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Sustainable Bioplastics Production from Purple Bacteria
- Development of Fast-Degrading Bioplastics in Seawater
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Type
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Filed by Different Applicants
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Bioplastics Markets
- Manufacturer
- Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Raw Material Type
- Corn Starch
- Sugarcane
- Cassava
- Others
- Market Analysis by Type
- Biodegradable
- Biobased/Non-Degradable
- Market Analysis by Application
- Films
- Nonwoven Textiles
- Bottles and Containers
- Interior Components
- Exterior Parts
- Electronics Casings
- Others
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industries
- Packaging
- Textile
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Electronics
- Building and Constructions
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Company Market Shares of Bioplastics Market
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Bioplastics: Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in Bioplastics: Markets
- ESG Practices in Bioplastics: Markets
- Current Status of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Bioplastics: Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
