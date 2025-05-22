Epigenetics Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2029 - DNMT, IDH, HDAC, and EZH2, are Forecasted to Witness Significant Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for epigenetics research tools and reagents, IVDs and therapeutics is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $8.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 through 2029.

This report comprehensively analyzes the global market for epigenetics products, research tools and reagents, epigenetic biomarker-based in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and epigenetics-targeted therapeutics.

It offers both quantitative and qualitative insights to help readers formulate growth strategies, evaluate the market landscape, assess their competitive positions and make informed business decisions regarding epigenetics products and services. The scope of epigenetics-targeted therapeutics includes DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) inhibitors, histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors and zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) inhibitors.



Epigenetics is the study of heritable changes in gene expression or activity that do not involve alterations to the DNA sequence itself. The global market for epigenetics research tools and reagents by study method was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2023. This market should reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period. The demand for new research tools remains constant as scientists strive to advance understanding and pursue groundbreaking discoveries.



The mounting clinical evidence supporting the relevance of epigenetics in various diseases has fueled a surge in epigenetic research, thereby increasing the demand for high-quality reagents and research tools. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, yielding market growth.



Epigenetic therapeutics target and modulate epigenetic mechanisms to restore a more normal epigenomic configuration. The global market for epigenetic therapeutics market by drug class targeting DNMT, IDH, HDAC and EZH2 was estimated at $938.2 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. Emerging research demonstrates the potential of epigenetics-based therapeutics as a versatile and targeted treatment modality, offering a viable alternative to conventional chemotherapy. Scientific advances, the growing number of cancer patients and the unmet need in oncology are key growth factors of the epigenetic drugs market.



The report includes:

Analyses of the trends in global markets for epigenetics technologies, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and growth forecasts of the global epigenomics market, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, study method, clinical indication, drug class and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Les Laboratoires Servier, Exact Sciences Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Qiagen

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Epigenetics Overview

DNA Methylation

Histone Modification

RNA Modifications

Epigenetic Modulators

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Unmet Need in Oncology

Advances in Analytical Technologies and Tools

Increasing Investment in Biomedical Research

Trend Towards Precision Medicine

Growing Interest in Liquid Biopsy

Market Restraints

From Bench to Bedside: The Translation Gap in Epigenetics

Epigenetic Therapeutics: Limited Clinical Success Against Solid Tumors

Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Market Trends

Combining Epigenetic Modifiers with Other Therapeutic Class

Multi-omics Integration

Long-Read Sequencing in Epigenetic Research

Epigenetic Biomarkers-based Blood Test for Cancer Screening

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Epigenome Editing

Epitranscriptomics

Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Domain Inhibitors

Menin Inhibitors

Application Beyond Oncology

Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Novel Epigenetic Therapeutics in Development in Phase 2 and Above

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Epigenetics Research Tools and Reagents Market, by Study Method

Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast

DNA Methylation

Histone Modification

RNA Modification

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market, by Clinical Indication

Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Epigenetic Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Geographic Breakdown

Epigenetics Research Tools and Reagents Market, by Region

Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Research Tools and Reagents

In Vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Epigenetics Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Market

Sustainability Practices in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

Sustainable Packaging

Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Research Tools Market

ESG Risk Ratings Score -- Understanding the Data

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

