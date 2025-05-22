Advanced Aerospace Materials Industry Research Report 2025-2029: Increased Air Travel Demand, Military Aircraft Needs, and Supportive Government Policies Driving Market Expansion

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Aerospace Materials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for advanced aerospace materials is estimated to increase from $29.2 billion in 2024 to reach $42.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global market for advanced aerospace materials. It considers 2023 as the base year, and provides revenue forecasts for 2024 to 2029 ($ millions). The report analyzes the market based on type, application, end user and region.



The aerospace and space exploration industry has evolved, not just in terms of technological advances, but in the development of innovative materials. Major advances in materials science, mainly within composite technology, have enabled the development of promising novel materials for aerospace engineering. These materials also play a key role in augmenting sustainability by reducing fuel consumption and improving safety and performance. Nanomaterials, high-performance metal alloys, composites, and artificially engineered materials have transformed aerospace engineering.



The global market for advanced aerospace materials will enjoy strong growth in the coming years due to an increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for military aircraft, and favorable government support. Moreover, a growing number of projects and investments in space missions and satellite launches are also expected to fuel the overall demand for these materials.



Materials such as composites, which are lightweight yet high-performance, are attracting attention from aircraft makers due to their role in augmenting sustainability by lowering fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Metal alloys such as advanced aluminum, titanium, superalloys, and steel are also expected to observe a positive growth trend.



The market leader by region is North America, where demand in North America is led by vast aircraft production capacity in the U.S. and favorable government initiatives. Europe is a close second.

The report includes:

Analyses of global market trends for advanced aerospace materials, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and growth forecasts of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, aircraft type, ownership type, and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to current trends, market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global value/supply chain and PESTLE analyses, and case studies

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Review of emerging trends and technologies, and new developments in advanced aerospace materials

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Solvay, DuPont, Ametek Inc., and Constellium

Company Profiles

3M

Ametek Inc.

Arconic

Aubert & Duval

BASF

Constellium

CRS Holdings LLC

Doncasters Group

DuPont

GFE Gesellschaft fur Elektrometallurgie mbh

Hexcel Corp.

Solvay

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Definition

Industry Scenario

Role of Advanced Materials

Criteria for Selecting Materials

PESTLE Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Advanced Material Producers

Manufacturers and Assemblers of Parts and Components

Original Equipment Manufacturers

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Surge in Global Air Passenger Traffic

Rising Government Support

More Demand for Aircraft and Related Component Replacement

Expanding Use of Advanced Materials in Military Aircraft

Increased Space Missions and Satellite Launches

Market Challenges

Sensitivity to Cyclicality of the Aerospace Sector

Strict Regulatory Environment

Market Restraint

Material Drawbacks

Market Opportunities

Emergence of Sustainable Organic Materials

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Materials and Technological Trends

Recent Material Innovations

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Type

Advanced Aluminum Alloys

Advanced Composites

Titanium Alloys

Superalloys

Advanced Steel Alloys

Ceramic-matrix Composites

Advanced Adhesives

Market Breakdown by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopters

Market Breakdown by End User

Private Sector

Public Sector

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Scenario

Leading Companies

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Advanced Aerospace Materials: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Aerospace Materials Industry

Sustainability Trends in the Market

ESG Issues

ESG Practices in the Market

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Key Findings/Takeaways

Information Sources

