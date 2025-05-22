FactSet to Participate in the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Phil Snow will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, please visit the event page. By the end of the day, an audio replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on FactSet’s Investor Relations website.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,600 global clients and nearly 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Kevin.toomey@factset.com

Media Relations:

Kelly Prinner

+1.203.808.8630

Kelly.prinner@factset.com