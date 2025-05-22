The Joint Corp. Announces Christopher M. Grandpre Elected as Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network dedicated to revolutionizing access to chiropractic care and building a leading wellness franchise with a strong business model, announced Christopher M. Grandpre has been elected as a director to help enable the company in achieving its goals of long-term growth in net new clinic openings, system-wide sales, comparable sales, and Adjusted EBITDA.

Lead Director Matthew E. Rubel stated, “Chris is a stellar board member and franchise expert. As Chairman of Empower Brands, he has worked with the executive team to continue building and growing the leading commercial and residential services multi-brand franchise platform. Blending his experience as an entrepreneur, large multi-concept franchisor, CEO and mergers and acquisitions investment banker, Chris provides unique perspective and guidance. I look forward to his contributions to The Joint.”

Grandpre said, “I am excited to work with Sanjiv, Matt and the entire leadership and board to help the team and franchisees achieve their goals and the company to reach its full potential.”

The Joint Corp. extends its sincere gratitude to Glenn Krevlin for his six years of dedicated service to the board. Glenn did not stand for re-election, and Christopher M. Grandpre has filled the vacancy, maintaining the board at seven directors.

About Christopher M. Grandpre

Christopher M. Grandpre has over 30 years of experience leading multi-branded franchise companies and in M&A investment banking. As an Operating Partner with MidOcean Partners, he assists in executing an investment thesis targeting franchised consumer businesses. Grandpre has served as the chairman of Empower Brands, a franchisor of ten residential and commercial service franchise systems with sales in excess of $1.5 billion since 2022. Empower Brands was formed when MidOcean Partners acquired Outdoor Living Brands and merged it with LYNX Franchising. In this role, he assists the senior leadership team with strategy and evaluation of additional franchise businesses to acquire or incubate. Grandpre founded Outdoor Living Brands in 2008 after leading the turnaround of and then purchasing the Archadeck franchise. As CEO and chairman, he grew Outdoor Living Brands through acquisitions and incubation and operated five consumer service franchises. Prior, Grandpre served in executive roles at National Restorations, Matrix Capital Markets Group and BB&T Capital Markets. He started his career in management consulting with what is now Accenture and provided M&A advisory services to privately held businesses.

Grandpre holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from University of Notre Dame and a Masters in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale, with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.” SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777, thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com