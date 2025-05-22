$19.75+ Bn Digital Therapeutics Markets, 2035 - Rising Demand and Stakeholder Investment Drive Expansion

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Solution, Type of Therapy, Purpose of Solution, Type of Business and Key Geographical RegionsModel, Target Therapeutic Area" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital therapeutics market is estimated to grow from USD 2.83 billion in the current year to USD 19.76 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.32% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Digital health is one of the most promising approaches to improving healthcare, at a global scale. In recent years, digital therapeutics have garnered significant interest from several stakeholders, especially for conditions that remain poorly addressed by pharmacological interventions, including chronic diseases and mental health issues.





At present, over 415 digital therapeutics are either commercially available or under development for various target indications; more than 45% of such solutions are offered as standalone software applications.

Moreover, given the ongoing efforts to promote the use of digital health solutions, along with the incorporation of patient centric features and advanced technologies, their adoption rates are anticipated to improve significantly in the long term. On the contrary, low digital literacy rates among patients and staff members are a major concern. With persistent advancements in digital health, hospitals have started taking initiatives to provide sessions to their staff members to spread awareness and implement such digital solutions.

Given the rising popularity of digital therapeutics and the emergence of several novel technologies, digital therapeutics companies are integrating advanced techniques to their respective portfolio to ensure higher adoptions. Driven by the growing awareness among patients and active efforts undertaken by the government, as well as industry stakeholders to meet the existing demand, the digital therapeutics market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Key Segments



Currently, Software Solutions Occupy the Largest Share of the Digital Therapeutics Market

Based on the type of solution, the market is segmented into software solution, gaming solution and combination solution. At present, the software solution segment holds the maximum share of the digital therapeutics market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

Curative Solutions are Likely to Dominate the Digital Therapeutics Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of therapy, the market is segmented into curative and preventive solutions. At present, curative solution holds the maximum share within the digital therapeutics market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Medication Replacement Solutions Segment is Likely to Dominate the Digital Therapeutics Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the purpose of solution, the market is segmented into medication replacement solutions and medical augmentation solutions. At present, medication replacement solution holds a larger share of the digital therapeutics market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade. It is worth highlighting that medical augmentation solution is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Currently, B2B Model Occupies the Largest Share of the Digital Therapeutics Market

Based on the business model, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C. It is worth highlighting that majority of the current digital therapeutics market is captured by the B2B model.

Metabolic Disorders Account for the Largest Share of the Digital Therapeutics Market

Based on the target therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain, mental health problems, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders respiratory disorders, sleep disorders, substance use disorders and other disorders. While metabolic disorders account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the neurological disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and the Rest of the world. The majority share is expected to be captured by developers based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Key Insights

220 digital solutions are focused on women's health; around 30% of such solutions target reproductive health related applications.

150+ developers are engaged in the development / evaluation of digital therapeutic solutions, targeting different age groups and a wide range of disease indications.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, the digital therapeutic solution developers are focused on the integration of advanced features into their respective products and affiliated offerings.

More than 1.6 million patients have been recruited / enrolled across 500+ clinical trials registered for this novel class of therapies; nearly 40% of such studies are still actively recruiting patients.

To support the ongoing innovation in this field, several private and public investors have made substantial capital investments, amounting to over USD 8 billion, across ~370 instances.

Owing to the growing interest and lucrative opportunity associated with this domain, industry stakeholders are actively forging partnerships; ~20% of the deals have been focused on the commercialization of proprietary solutions.

In order to promote the adoption of their digital health solutions, developers are exploring various marketing strategies that highlight the key features of their products, across a number of platforms.

Given the rising incidence of chronic clinical conditions and the recent surge in demand for remote and digital health solutions, the market for digital therapeutics is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~20%, till 2035.

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Chief of Staffs to CEO and Strategy Lead, Ampersand Health

Ex-Chief Executive Officer, Canary Health

Marketing Director, Dnurse Technology

Chief Strategy Officer, EMBR Labs

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Exosystems

Chief Executive Officer, Floreo

Chief Commercial Officer, GAIA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Healios

Co-Founder and President, Joggo Health

Chief Executive Officer, metaMe Health

Chief Executive Officer, SelfBack

Ex-Chief Executive Officer, Somatix

Chief Executive Officer, Tilak Healthcare

Chief Executive Officer, Turnaround Health

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vida Health

Ex-Communication Manager, Voluntis

Ex-Vice President Marketing, Ex-Senior Manager Consumer Marketing, and Ex-Marketing and Public Relations, Wellthy Therapeutics

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Undisclosed

Key Players in the Digital Therapeutics Market include:

Ampersand Health

Akili Interactives

Better Therapeutics

Brain+

Click Therapeutics

CogniFit

GAIA

Healios

JOGO Health

Jolly Good

KORE Digital Health Therapeutics

Livongo Health

Lucid

MedRhythms

Pear Therapeutics

Redicare Control

Susmed

The Learning Corp

Voluntis

WellDoc

Key Concepts Associated with Digital Health Solutions



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Big Data

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Gamification

Overview of Digital Therapeutics

Key Strategic Initiatives

Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA)

Personal Connected Health (PCH) Alliance

Programs Initiated by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

National Health Service (NHS) Guidelines

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Regulations for Digital Therapeutics

Typical Development and Commercialization Path for Digital Therapeutics

Discovery and Preclinical Phase

Clinical Trials and Validation

Negotiation Involving Insurance Providers / Payers

Distribution and Marketing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Current Market Landscape

5. Product Competitiveness Analysis

6. Company Profiles

7. Clinical Trial Analysis

8. Funding And Investment Analysis

9. Partnerships And Collaborations

10. Go-To-Market Strategy

11. Bowman Clock Pricing Strategy Analysis

12. Market Forecast

13. Women Digital Health: An Emerging New Concept

14. Swot Analysis

15. Executive Insights

16. Concluding Remarks

17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgkr3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments