The Future of Work | Exploring Growth Trends and New Business Models in Workplace Technologies

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: The Future of Work" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes Trend Opportunity Profiles that envision the Future of Work from a technology perspective; it covers advanced technologies incorporated in the work culture, and it features upcoming trends that cater to the futuristic needs of the workplace.

Countries across the world have adopted several transformative work trends. This study also analyzes how those trends create a better work environment and generate opportunities for major sectors, such as technology, energy, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, agriculture, security, aerospace and defense, supply chain and logistics, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods.



The report discusses innovative and trending technologies, such as Work Wearables, Micro-Learning Platforms, Workplace Robots, Metaverse Workplaces, Pop-Up Offices and AI Automation of Routine Tasks.



The study also examines transformative trends that foster growth and offers suggestions to guide organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases; opportunities from upcoming new business models that cater to the needs of businesses as well as employees are also discussed.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Work Wearables

Microlearning Platforms

Workplace Robots

Metaverse Workplaces

Pop-up Offices

AI Automation of Routine Tasks

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: RaaS

