Simplify Labs Expands Educational Outreach with Monthly Crypto Webinars

London, UK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Labs now offers monthly webinars on crypto-related topics, aimed primarily at European businesses interested in entering the digital asset space. These sessions are designed to break down complex blockchain concepts and offer practical steps for launching a crypto business. It is a key move in Simplify Labs’ mission to make the crypto world less intimidating for first-timers and a valuable resource for those looking to build their platform with confidence.

“Our webinars will walk attendees through everything they need to know about the crypto domain,” said Vadim Rozov, CEO of Simplify Labs. “From understanding how blockchain works to using white-label tools to build your own exchange or trading platform, the goal is to simplify the process. The digital currency world can seem overwhelming, but we have created a space where people can come in with just an idea and leave with a ready-to-launch product. These webinars are the first step into that ecosystem.”

Turnkey Crypto Solutions Backed by Expert Support and Compliance

Simplify Labs has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs with little or no blockchain experience set up and run functional crypto businesses. With White Label solutions like exchange platforms and OTC trading desks among others, clients avoid long development cycles and heavy costs. Legal support is also included, covering licensing assistance and KYC/AML procedures.

Clients can choose from a range of services, all tailored to reduce complexity and accelerate market entry. The White Label Crypto Exchange comes fully equipped with integrated wallets, fiat-crypto gateways, partner management systems, and Visa/MasterCard payment options. The OTC Trading Platform offers a secure environment for large-volume trades, backed by unlimited liquidity and a customizable user interface. For those looking to tap into mobile-first users, the Telegram Crypto Bot can be up and running in just three days, featuring multilingual support, transaction tracking, and built-in AML safeguards. All of these services are connected through a powerful Liquidity Hub, capable of processing millions of operations per second, ensuring seamless trade execution and deeper market access.

“Our solutions work because they are practical and assembled for people who may not have a technical background,” Rozov added. “Clients can choose what they want to launch, set their own commission structure, and manage everything from a clean dashboard. We have also made scaling simple. This includes adding new payment options, enhancing liquidity, or expanding into new markets, all with our support every step of the way. Our white-label options have helped many clients avoid unnecessary risk and focus on just running their business.”

About Simplify Labs

Simplify Labs delivers white-label crypto solutions to clients across the EU and globally. Their services include pre-built exchanges, OTC trading platforms, crypto bank, Telegram bots, and an advanced Liquidity Hub. With rapid deployment, built-in compliance, and multilingual support, their offerings serve a wide range of use cases. Notable clients include CoinPayments, which integrated Simplify Labs’ off-ramp solutions via SEPA and SWIFT, and Kyrrex, a growing exchange that leveraged their licensing and trading tools to go live quickly. From startups to Tier 1 projects, Simplify Labs is the behind-the-scenes force helping crypto ventures launch and grow with confidence.

Simplify Lab’s upcoming webinar will focus on crypto fintech and regulation, under the headline “MiCA isn’t the only way: legal alternatives for European crypto companies”. Among notable speakers, the audience will be able to hear insights from Vadim Rozov. CEO at Simplify Labs, as well as Nikita Prokopenko - Lawyer at SBSB Fintech Lawyers. The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 29th at 5:00 PM CEST. Registration is required beforehand, and can be done via this link.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities



