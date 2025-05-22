Vietnam PVC Floor Export Research Report 2025-2034, with Shaw Industries, M S International, Top Win Enterprises, Jufeng New Materials, Cong Ty Tnhh Risesun New Material & Jinka Construction Material

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam PVC Floor Export Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





PVC flooring, a versatile and eco-friendly choice, has emerged as a key player in global construction sectors. Crafted from polyvinyl chloride, its lightweight nature at just 2-3mm thickness makes it a preferred material in high-rise buildings for its reduced load-bearing requirements. PVC flooring is heralded for its water and moisture resistance, anti-slip properties, and sound insulation capabilities, making it a popular choice across commercial, industrial, medical, educational, and sports facilities.

The commercial sector, including supermarkets, malls, and office spaces, benefits from PVC flooring's aesthetic and durability. In industrial settings, it withstands friction, oil spills, and impact, proving indispensable in factories and workshops. Sports facilities, such as gyms and stadiums, utilize PVC flooring for its elasticity and resilience against heavy equipment.

Vietnam's PVC flooring industry is experiencing substantial growth, with 2023 exports valued at $692 million, surpassing $1.2 billion in 2024, reflecting an 80% increase. This growth aligns with global trends where PVC flooring is gradually substituting traditional materials like wood and stone. Increased awareness around sustainability and technological advancements are driving this transition, positioning PVC as a frontrunner in eco-friendly construction solutions.

As a strategic production hub, Vietnam leverages its robust domestic construction growth, urbanization, and competitive production costs. Major production zones are situated in its economically vibrant northern and southern regions. The country's PVC flooring is predominantly exported to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States, gaining international acclaim for meeting high environmental and health standards expected by European and American markets.

Key export destinations for Vietnamese PVC flooring include the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Canada. The United States alone accounts for approximately 80% of exports. Notably, the United States, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have remained top destinations from 2021 to 2024, with international trading firms serving as primary importers. Local manufacturers, alongside international subsidiaries, dominate this export landscape.

The past few years have marked significant strides in Vietnam's PVC flooring market, attributable to its economical production and strategic location. Prospective growth is anticipated in the coming years, cementing Vietnam's position as a pivotal player in the global market. The expansion offers a compelling opportunity for global building material companies to explore opportunities in Vietnam's thriving PVC flooring sector.

Key Topics:

Import and Export of PVC Flooring in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Export Volumes and Value Changes (2021-2024)

Export Trends and Forecast (2025-2034)

Top Export Destinations and Suppliers

Strategies for Entering the Vietnamese PVC Market

Companies Featured

Shaw Industries Group Inc

M S International Inc

Top Win Enterprises Co Ltd

Jufeng New Materials Viet Nam Co Ltd

Cong Ty Tnhh Risesun New Material

Jinka Construction Material



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam PVC Floor Exports Market



2 Analysis of PVC Floor Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of PVC Floor in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's PVC Floor



3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's PVC Floor (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.2 Taiwan

3.3 Hong Kong

3.4 Singapore

3.5 Canada

3.6 United Kingdom



4 Analysis of Major BUYERS in the Export Market of PVC Floor in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 SHAWINDUSTRIES GROUP INC

4.2 M S INTERNATIONAL INC

4.3 TOP WIN ENTERPRISES CO LTD



5 Analysis of Major SUPPLIERS in the Export Market of PVC Floor in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 JUFENG NEW MATERIALS VIET NAM CO LTD

5.2 CONG TY TNHH RISESUN NEW MATERIAL

5.3 JINKA CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL



6. Monthly Analysis of PVC Floor Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting PVC Floor Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.2 Economic

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of PVC Floor in Vietnam, 2025-2034

