XRP News: Crypto Investors Rush To XpFinance's Presale As Over 20% Of Soft Cap Filled, Set To Release Lending & Borrowing Protocol Demo Next Week

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine an XRP ecosystem where decentralized finance is genuinely decentralized, transparent, and powered by users, not intermediaries.

That's precisely what XpFinance is bringing to life, and investors are racing to secure their early stake.

Within just days of launching the presale, over 20% of its ambitious 100,000 XRP soft cap has been filled, underscoring strong market confidence and drawing XRP whales into this new project.

With XRP surging past $2.40 and Ripple’s recent landmark $50 million settlement injecting new momentum into the XRP community, there’s never been a better time to enter a project with real-world potential.

XpFinance stands uniquely poised to become a dominant force within XRPL’s decentralized finance (XRPFI) space, setting a new standard for transparency, security, and user empowerment.

XpFinance: Transforming XRPL’s DeFi Landscape

For years, XRP holders have awaited a truly decentralized lending and borrowing solution, one that could leverage XRP Ledger’s remarkable speed, minimal transaction fees, and robust security.

Centralized platforms have continually disappointed, plagued by custodial risks, hidden fees, and regulatory uncertainty.

XpFinance directly addresses these long-standing issues by creating XRPL’s first fully decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing platform.

It empowers XRP holders to effortlessly generate passive income and borrow against their holdings securely and transparently, all without ever relinquishing control over their assets.

Why XRP Whales See XpFinance as the Future of DeFi

The immediate presale success highlights why seasoned XRP whales are urgently shifting their attention and capital to XpFinance :

Presale participants benefit from a fixed, presale rate of 1 XRP = 200 XPF.



While listing on XP Market, a major XRPL decentralized exchange, is set at 1 XRP = 140 XPF, providing presale investors with an instant 30% profit upon listing.

Holding XPF tokens unlocks consistent passive XRP income via staking rewards generated from protocol transaction fees. Moreover, token holders enjoy significantly reduced borrowing costs, enhancing platform profitability.

XPF holders have voting power, actively shaping the future of the platform through governance, asset listings, and strategic decisions, ensuring ongoing community alignment.

Early Incentives and Demo Launch Announced

To further reward early participants, the XpFinance team has confirmed that exclusive presale incentives and bonuses will soon be announced.

Additionally, investors can look forward to a live demo of the XpFinance platform next week, offering users an early glimpse of the seamless, intuitive DeFi experience they’ve long awaited on XRPL.

These incentives underscore XpFinance’s commitment to rewarding early adopters who recognize the enormous growth potential in this first-of-its-kind XRPL project.

How To Participate In the XpFinance Presale

The presale window is closing quickly as investor interest intensifies. Here’s how to secure your early stake in XpFinance:

Buy XRP: Acquire XRP through reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer To XRP Wallet: Move XRP to a trusted, non-custodial XRPL wallet (Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger).

Contribute to Presale: Visit the official presale page at xp.finance/presale and send your XRP to the provided presale address.

Set Your Trustline: Add the XPF trustline to automatically receive your tokens upon presale completion.

Don’t Miss Out, Secure Your Share of the Future Now

As XRP whales rapidly secure their early positions and with exclusive early-participant incentives coming next week, this is your opportunity to join the forefront of XRPL’s DeFi revolution.

Analysts predict XpFinance could become the primary catalyst propelling XRPFI into mainstream adoption.

Don’t risk missing the next major XRP breakthrough, join the XpFinance presale today and secure your financial future.

