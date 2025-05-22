Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Market in 2025 | Regulatory Changes in 2024 Set New Standards for Emissions and Safety, Accelerate EV Adoption

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with 2025 projected to bring new developments influenced by key events in 2024.
This report highlights the factors driving this transformation, including important partnerships among automakers, technology firms, and suppliers, particularly in areas such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of new model launches for 2024, showcasing advancements in internal combustion engines, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs), along with their market positioning. Additionally, it analyzes emerging production trends and new manufacturing hubs, offering insights into the future landscape of vehicle manufacturing.
The report examines regulatory changes introduced in 2024, highlighting their impact on emissions standards, safety regulations, and incentives for EV adoption. It also identifies investments that support developments in EV battery manufacturing, infrastructure expansion, and research into sustainable mobility.
This report presents a structured overview of the crucial trends that will define the automotive industry in 2025, equipping stakeholders with insights into market shifts and emerging opportunities.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Expansion of Generative AI Across the Automotive Value Chain
- Accelerated Adoption of Alternate Fuels
- Expansion of Chinese OEMs into European EV Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definition: Vehicle Types
- Automotive Industry: 5 Pillars
Transformation
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- Top 10 Prediction for the Global Automotive Market in 2025
- Key Milestones in the Global Automotive Industry in 2024
- Key Global Automotive Partnerships
- Global EV Model Launches by Vehicle Segments: 2019, 2022, 2024, and 2025E
- Evolution of Light Vehicle (LV) Segments in Global Production: 2022 vs 2025E
Upcoming Model Launches, 2025
- Product Launches in 2025: Europe
- Product Launches in 2025: North America
- Product Launches in 2025: APAC
Global Production Landscape 2024 and Predictions for 2025
- LV Production: Regional Snapshot, 2024
- Top 6 Countries and Key OEMs in LV Production
- Global EV Production Overview, 2024
- Key Takeaways for Global Production Overview
Key Investment Focus Areas for Automotive OEMs, 2025
- Recent Production-related Investments: Europe
- Recent Production-related Investments: North America
- Recent Production-related Investments: South America
- Recent Production-related Investments: APAC
- Global Automotive Investments: Predictions, 2025
Global Automotive Tariffs and Regulations: Impact and Predictions for 2025
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Global Overview, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: United States, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Europe, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: APAC, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: South America, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Middle East, 2024
- Impact of Tariffs in the Auto Industry: Africa, 2024
- Key Predictions in Global Automotive Regulations, 2025
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion of Generative AI Across the Automotive Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerated Adoption of Alternate Fuels
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion of Chinese OEMs into European EV Manufacturing
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
