Top 7 Growth Opportunities in the Lighting Market in 2025 | Boosting Well-Being: Human-Centric Lighting Market Set for 2025 Growth

The lighting industry is evolving beyond basic illumination, driven by intelligence, connectivity, sustainability, and service-based models. This report identifies the top growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the lighting industry in 2025 for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



Businesses and facility managers are prioritizing adaptive, human-centric lighting, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance occupant well-being and productivity. Meanwhile, precision lighting in horticulture is enabling optimized plant growth through spectral tuning, boosting efficiency in controlled-environment agriculture.

The rise of wireless and interoperable lighting controls is accelerating smart building adoption, ensuring seamless integration with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), security, and energy management systems while improving scalability and user experience. Circular lighting principles are pushing manufacturers toward modular, recyclable, and durable designs, reinforcing long-term sustainability, while emergency lighting is becoming smarter, with self-testing and diagnostics enhancing safety and compliance.



The lighting industry must pivot toward service-oriented business models, technological differentiation, and sustainability to counter current challenges.

Companies that focus on creating value beyond basic lighting - through connectivity, wellness solutions, and targeted niche applications - will be better positioned to maintain and grow their revenues.

Top 7 Growth Opportunities in the Lighting Market in 2025:

Intelligent and Adaptive Lighting

Precision Lighting and Control in Horticulture

Interoperable Lighting Control Protocols

Wireless Lighting and Controls

Circular Lighting

Enhanced Emergency Lighting

Lighting as a Service

