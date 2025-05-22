Final terms for bonds to be listed 23rd May 2025

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        22nd May 2025
                                        Announcement no. 44/2025





Final terms for bonds to be listed 23rd May 2025

On 23rd May 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing new Covered Bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 28th, 2024.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachments


Attachments

DK0009417784 - Final terms series 1% 321.E.ap.36 RF DK0009417354 - Final terms series 1% 321.E.ju.26 RF DK0009417438 - Final terms series 1% 321.E.ap.27 IT1 DK0009417511 - Final terms series 1% 321.E.ap.28 IT2

Recommended Reading

  • May 19, 2025 07:49 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Agenda

            19th May 2025Announcement no 43/2025 To Jyske Bank A/S and the Board of Jyske Realkredit A/S                Jyske Realkredit holds an extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday 3rd June 2025 at...

    Read More
    Agenda
  • May 19, 2025 05:11 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Data on debtor composition

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                19 May 2025                                        Announcement no. 42/2025 Data on debtor composition Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital...

    Read More
    Data on debtor composition