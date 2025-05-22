ScottsMiracle-Gro to Webcast Presentation at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2025

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing products, will participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

President and Chief Operating Officer Nate Baxter and Chief Financial Officer Mark Scheiwer will be among the featured speakers at the conference, discussing current business strategies for ScottsMiracle-Gro at approximately 8:40 a.m. CT (9:40 a.m. ET). Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the events page of the Company’s investor relations website. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

