Regula Earns Double Recognition at 2025 Global InfoSec Awards—for the Third Year Running

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, earned two prestigious Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM): one for the Best Identity Verification Solution and another for the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Blog. It’s the third year in a row that Regula has earned recognition from CDM, reflecting the company’s sustained excellence in innovation and industry leadership.

Cyber Defense Magazine, a respected voice in the cybersecurity sphere, for over a decade honors forward-thinking companies and leaders in its annual Global InfoSec Awards. This year, the expert jury selected only about 10% out of more than 3,000 contenders worldwide. According to CDM, winners stood out by “delivering tomorrow’s cybersecurity solutions today.”





Global InfoSec Awards 2025 for Regula

Benchmark innovation

In 2025, Regula was repeatedly awarded for its complete identity verification (IDV) solution built around Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK . Together, these solutions cover every step of the identity verification journey—from authenticating physical documents to verifying a person’s presence and identity through biometric analysis.

Regula’s technology doesn’t rely on static scans or uploaded photos. As the only technology that verifies all dynamic security features in IDs, it analyzes real documents and thus is able to detect even the most sophisticated forgeries. Also, Regula’s biometric solution uses advanced liveness detection techniques to verify live facial data and stop presentation attacks like video injections, deepfakes, synthetic identities, or screen replays.

With support for 15,000+ identity document templates from 251 countries and territories, Regula offers a truly global solution trusted by more than 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities.

“Regula embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This year’s Global InfoSec Award joins a growing list of accolades for Regula’s innovative technology. Earlier in 2025, Regula earned Gold in the Globee Awards for Cybersecurity in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category, marking an advancement over the Silver award of the previous year.

A trusted source for cybersecurity knowledge

Regula’s second award recognizes the Regula Blog as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Blog. With over 18,000 unique readers each month, the blog has become a valuable resource for IDV and forensic professionals worldwide, bridging technical expertise with real-world application.

What makes the Regula Blog stand out is its ability to combine:

Original insights and expert analysis , offering research-backed content on topics like deepfake detection, identity fraud, and document verification.

, offering research-backed content on topics like deepfake detection, identity fraud, and document verification. Visual storytelling , with infographics, case studies, and document samples that help readers better understand complex concepts.

, with infographics, case studies, and document samples that help readers better understand complex concepts. External expertise, featuring exclusive articles from industry professionals alongside Regula’s own thought leadership.



Earlier this year, Regula’s blog won the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Cybersecurity Blog. The jury recognized its expert insights, authoritative opinions, real-world fraud case analyses, practical guides, and forward-looking discussions of evolving security challenges.

“Winning two Global InfoSec Awards for the third year in a row speaks to the depth and consistency of our innovation. At Regula, we don’t chase trends—we solve real problems. Whether it’s protecting against deepfakes or helping professionals make sense of complex identity documents, our focus remains the same: provide secure, science-driven tools and insights our customers can trust,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

