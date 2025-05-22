Meteora Capital Recently Celebrated the Three-Year Anniversary of Flagship Fund

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meteora Capital, LLC ("Meteora"), a leading investment adviser specializing in event-driven equity and credit strategies, is proud to announce the third anniversary of its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities, LP ("MSTO").

MSTO's strategy focuses on identifying opportunities arising from hard catalyst investments including mergers, restructurings, convertible bonds, SPACs and other special situations. These strategies aim to deliver risk-adjusted returns while navigating complex market dynamics.

Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, Meteora Capital leverages deep expertise across public and private markets. Mittal, the firm's Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer, brings over two decades of experience in event-driven investing across strategies such as merger arbitrage, SPACs, convertible securities, structured financing, and credit opportunities.

Meteora, which is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with a satellite office in New York, NY now has a total staff of 13 including Mittal. This growth in personnel reflects the firm's commitment to building a robust team capable of navigating complex investments.

Over the past three years, MSTO has been recognized for its disciplined investment approach and commitment to excellence. Among its accolades are:

2024 HedgeWeek Emerging Managers Award : Event-Driven Multi-Strategy Fund of the Year

: Event-Driven Multi-Strategy Fund of the Year 2024 HFM U.S. Performance Awards: Multi-Strategy Newcomer of the Year Award

Multi-Strategy Newcomer of the Year Award Consistent monthly top rankings by BarclayHedge within the event-driven category



As Meteora celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to expanding its platform and delivering value to institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking exposure to event-driven strategies with a focus on optimizing performance while managing risks effectively.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. The firm's mission is to build a best-in-class platform that balances performance optimization with risk mitigation across public market opportunities paired with long-term private market investments.

For inquiries or more information about Meteora Capital, LLC:

Media Contacts:

Kevin Gahwyler

Meteora Capital, LLC

info@meteoracapital.com