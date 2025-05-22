Stratus Announces Publication of Stratus PRIME™ HSC Platform in the American Journal of Hematology

First-in-class approach enables the generation of transgene-free hematopoietic stem cells through mechanosensitive PIEZO1 activation

Stratus has an exclusive license to the intellectual property for the platform technology – Stratus Prime™

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stratus”), a biotechnology company advancing on-demand hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapies, today announced the publication of its foundational platform technology in the American Journal of Hematology. The publication, titled PIEZO1 Activation-Mediated Generation of Transgene-Free Long-Term Hematopoietic Stem Cells (Am J Hematol. 2025; 100:963–979), presents research that underpins Stratus’ Prime™ platform to produce its Prime HSCs™ and Prime HPCs™, both of which are components of Stratus’ lead product candidate, ST-101.

The research, conducted at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and exclusively licensed to Stratus, establishes a novel method for generating long-term reconstituting, transgene-free HSCs, or Prime HSCs™, from both embryonic hemogenic endothelial cells and human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), through targeted activation of the PIEZO1 mechanosensitive ion channel.

“The publication marks a critical step in validating the scientific foundation of the Stratus Prime™ platform,” said Avanish Vellanki, President and CEO of Stratus. “This approach opens the door to off-the-shelf, fully immune compatible stem cell therapies — a major advance for patients who currently face delays and debilitating side effects like Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).”

The American Journal of Hematology paper highlighted the following key findings:

Significance of PIEZO1’s role in the generation of long-term reconstituting hematopoietic stem cells (Prime HSCs™) from embryonic hemogenic endothelial cells and human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)

Parameters required for mechanosensitive stimulation of PIEZO1 to generate Prime HSCs™

Pharmacological recapitulation of PIEZO1 activation and generation of Prime HSCs™ in the absence of mechanical stimulation, arising from the ventral wall of the dorsal aorta

Stable engraftment of transgene-free Prime HSCs™ in immunocompromised mice

Durable production of blood and immune cells from Prime HSCs™, using well-accepted lineage cell markers



About Stratus Therapeutics

Stratus Therapeutics is redefining regenerative medicine with Stratus Prime™ — a platform for full hematopoietic system renewal, on demand. Our proprietary product, ST-101, includes both hematopoietic stem cells (Prime HSCs™) and hematopoietic progenitor cells (Prime HPCs™) to drive durable, long-term engraftment with full hematopoietic system restoration, while supporting near-term immune reconstitution. ST-101 is uniquely engineered to deliver a high proportion of Prime HSCs™ in the absence of T-cells, positioning it as a next-generation allogeneic graft, but with immediate availability. ST-101 aims to offer enhanced engraftment outcomes while diminishing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). As an off-the-shelf therapy with full HLA immune compatibility, ST-101 aims to eliminate the search associated with finding donors and potentially mitigate the challenges of conventional conditioning regimens. Stratus Therapeutics hopes to position ST-101 as a scalable path to curative blood and immune system replacement. Additional information can be found at www.stratustx.com.

