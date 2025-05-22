LifeMD Collaborates with Novo Nordisk to Launch $299 Introductory Bundle for Self-Pay Patients Prescribed Wegovy®

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced a limited-time $299 introductory bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy® (semaglutide), which includes both the medication and access to LifeMD’s virtual weight management program. As part of its collaboration with Novo Nordisk announced last month, LifeMD is offering Wegovy® at a discounted price of $199 for eligible patients through its recently completed integration with NovoCare® Pharmacy, with an additional $100 covering LifeMD’s clinical care, onboarding, and ongoing support.

The collaboration with Novo Nordisk strengthens LifeMD’s ability to deliver branded GLP-1 medications through a fully integrated care experience, addressing the needs of the growing number of self-pay patients seeking FDA-approved replacements for compounded therapies. LifeMD’s platform provides an end-to-end model—from virtual consultation to prescription fulfillment to ongoing coaching and support—ensuring continuity of care at every stage of the weight loss journey.

The $299 bundle is available to eligible patients prescribed Wegovy® on or before June 30, 2025. Beginning with the second month, the program will cost $599 per month, with no long-term commitment required.

“Our collaboration with Novo Nordisk reflects LifeMD’s commitment to improving affordability, convenience, and access for patients seeking medically guided weight loss,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “This bundled solution provides a seamless, affordable on-ramp to FDA-approved GLP-1 therapy—replacing the fragmented and often inconsistent experience many patients have faced with compounded alternatives. We look forward to expanding this collaboration to reach more patients and drive better outcomes at scale.”

“Novo Nordisk continues to work with LifeMD to expand access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy®, a proven therapy for chronic weight management along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. “This collaboration enables patients to begin their treatment journey through a trusted virtual care platform. We look forward to this collaboration and improving access and outcomes for patients nationwide.”

LifeMD’s weight management program delivers personalized, clinically guided care for patients across the U.S. By leveraging its vertically integrated platform—including a 50-state medical group and national diagnostic lab partnerships—LifeMD offers a seamless experience from consultation through prescription fulfillment and ongoing support. To learn more about LifeMD's $299 introductory bundled offering with Wegovy®, please visit https://lifemd.com/wegovy /.

Wegovy® is the first GLP-1 therapy approved in the United States for both chronic weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with obesity. Through this offering, all doses of Wegovy® are available in an injector pen – by prescription – to eligible LifeMD patients who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover prescription weight-loss medications.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

