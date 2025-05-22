Bridger Aerospace Secures Record 120 Day Task Orders for Four of its Super Scoopers

BELGRADE, Mont., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger”, “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that is has received two separate 120 day task orders from the US Forest Service, each for two of its CL-415EAF “Super Scooper” aircraft. These procurements are noteworthy in that they were received early in the wildfire year and are for a record 120 days each.

“These task orders recognize the Super Scoopers as one of the most effective tools in responding to wildfires as well as the Forest Service’s growing willingness to pre-position assets in order to more rapidly respond, helping to limit damage and better protect lives and property from this increasingly year-round threat,” commented Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer. “Securing these longer-term task orders also demonstrates the success of our strategy to have our fleet available and ready year-round to increase the visibility and predictability of our revenue.”

Davis added, “Two Scoopers are currently operating on a Task Order in Minnesota. The next Scooper Task Order start date is pending. The last two Super Scoopers will remain on a “call when needed” basis.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

