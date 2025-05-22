Biomerica Reports Real-World Data Showing 49% Reduction in IBS Symptoms with inFoods® IBS using a First of Its Kind Real-Time IBS Patient Feedback System

Real-World Impact: Initial data from over 360 patients shows inFoods ® IBS delivered an average 48.5% reduction in gastrointestinal pain and a 49.8% reduction in bloating over an 8-week period





First-of-Its-Kind inFoods ® IBS Feedback Platform: New real-time feedback system empowers physicians to adjust patient treatment based on actionable, patient-reported outcomes





Precision Medicine: inFoods® IBS identifies specific individual food triggers that can cause IBS symptoms (bloating, pain, diarrhea, and constipation) offering a personalized, non-drug solution



IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA), an innovator in diagnostic-guided therapy, today announced compelling real-world results demonstrating the effectiveness of its inFoods® IBS product, along with the launch of a proprietary real-time patient feedback system to enhance symptom tracking and improve patient outcomes.

The initial analysis from more than 360 patients who enrolled in the real world inFoods® IBS study revealed an average:

48.5% reduction in gastrointestinal (GI) pain

49.8% reduction in bloating

This ongoing study tracks symptom reduction from a two-week baseline through an eight-week intervention, during which patients eliminate specific trigger foods identified using the InFoods® IBS diagnostic system. These real-world outcomes align with—and in some cases exceed—results from prior randomized clinical trials conducted at leading U.S. medical centers.

"We’re proud to share this real-world data that confirms the significant benefit inFoods® IBS delivers to patients suffering from IBS," said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. "Our real-time symptom tracking platform gives physicians clinical insight throughout treatment, creating a personalized and dynamic approach to care."

New Real-Time Feedback System Enhances Clinical Decision-Making

Biomerica’s HIPAA-compliant platform provides physicians with visibility into patient-reported outcomes—such as abdominal discomfort, bloating, and overall well-being—throughout the course of inFoods® therapy. This allows clinicians to make data-informed decisions and adjust treatment plans with greater speed and accuracy, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

Peer-Reviewed Results Published in Gastroenterology

The real-world findings build on results from a peer-reviewed study published in Gastroenterology and led by Cleveland Clinic and the University of Michigan. That study demonstrated that patients on an InFoods® IBS -guided diet experienced significantly more abdominal pain relief compared to those on a placebo diet (59.6% vs. 42.1%, p- value=0.02 using the FDA’s responder endpoint for pain).

Addressing a Major Market Need

IBS affects an estimated 10% to 15% of adults in the U.S., leading to decreased quality of life, loss of productivity, and reliance on medications with adverse side effects. Patients often suffer from chronic symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, triggered by specific foods. inFoods® IBS offers a novel diagnostic-guided solution that identifies individual food triggers and enables patients and providers to target dietary changes that reduce symptoms—without the need for pharmaceuticals.

Biomerica’s inFoods® IBS diagnostic-guided therapy offers an innovative, affordable, and personalized solution to address these challenges, improving IBS management for both patients and healthcare providers.

For more information visit: www.inFoodsibs.com

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About inFoods®

The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods® Technology Platform can be found at: www.inFoodsibs.com

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future sales, revenues, overhead, expenses, cost of goods, operations and earnings, efficacy of the Company’s products and tests, FDA and/or international regulatory authorization for the Company’s products to be marketed and sold, including the inFoods IBS product, and the Company’s other current and future products, the possible expansion in to other markets, uniqueness of the Company’s products, accuracy of the Company’s tests and products, expected completion of clinical studies, new feedback system, pricing of the Company’s test kits, domestic and/or international market adoption and acceptance and demand for the Company’s products, future use of the Company's products by physicians to treat their patients, potential revenues from the sale of current or future products. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results, in the future, including, without limitation: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversite, and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

