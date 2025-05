GCL Secures USD $2.9 Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Note Financing

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) with ATW Partners (the “Investor”) for the issuance of senior unsecured convertible notes, through a facility of up to $45.5 million.

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company will issue an initial note in the aggregate original principal amount of $2,900,000, at a purchase price of $2,610,000. GCL has the right to require the Investor to purchase additional notes in the aggregate original principal amount of up to $42,600,000, at a purchase price of $38,340,000 under the facility, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions specified in the SPA. The Notes will have a three-year term and bear interest at 6% per annum, payable monthly, at GCL’s option, in cash or, provided that certain conditions are met, in GCL’s ordinary shares. The proceeds shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

“Securing this financing is a strong vote of confidence in GCL’s strategy and future,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “This financing will provide us the capital to accelerate our strategic growth initiatives and invest in additional gaming innovations. Importantly, it will allow us to scale our operations without compromising our long-term financial health.”

About GCL Global Holdings Ltd

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com .

