FOCAL by Mozn is Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution vendors.

FOCAL by Mozn, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named FOCAL by Mozn as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

FOCAL by Mozn was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions 2025, reflecting its rapidly evolving strengths across key areas such as behavioral analytics, regional language intelligence, and real-time transaction monitoring. The platform delivers an end-to-end AML compliance suite, combining AI-driven name screening, anomaly detection, dynamic risk scoring, and case management in a scalable, microservices-based architecture. With support for continuous learning, explainable risk scoring, and a no-code rule engine, FOCAL allows institutions to stay agile while meeting complex regulatory demands. The capabilities combined with intuitive workflows, collaborative investigation tools, and Compliance-as-a-Service deployment, position FOCAL among leaders in next-generation AML technology for high-growth and emerging financial ecosystems.

QKS Group defines “Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions as a comprehensive set of tools and processes that help financial institutions in continuously monitoring and analyzing customer data and financial transactions. This monitoring helps them detect, prevent, and report suspicious money laundering activities while adhering to regulatory compliance requirements. Modern AML solutions use advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, throughout the customer transactions lifecycle processes encompassing Customer Due Diligence (CDD), watchlist screening, transaction monitoring, risk scoring, and suspicious activity reporting, to predict potentially fraudulent activities, combat money laundering, and strengthen the integrity of the financial system.”

“FOCAL by Mozn is emerging as a key player in advancing AI-driven approaches to AML, fusing behavioral intelligence, linguistic precision, and advanced risk detection into its scalable compliance platform. Its AML solutions suite empowers institutions to move beyond rule-based alerts toward smarter, adaptive detection of financial crime. Proprietary innovations like its Arabic/Latin Naming Matching engine enable precise screening across multilingual scripts, while advanced deep learning, Graph Neural Networks, and behavioral risk models enhance detection of sophisticated typologies and hidden networks. FOCAL’s intelligent orchestration capabilities with a no-code rules engine, allow compliance teams to configure and deploy monitoring scenarios with speed and flexibility. With real-time processing infrastructure supporting high-volume transaction monitoring, and collaborative case resolution, FOCAL is adept to help financial institutions respond to risk in real-time with transparency, control, and confidence”. said Siddharth Arya, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

Malik Alyousef, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer at Mozn, commented “We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions by QKS Group. This recognition demonstrates our dedication to pioneering compliance technology and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. Our vision is to offer an AML Compliance solution that is future-forward, AI-driven, and easy to work with, so our clients can navigate the complexities of AML compliance that is ever-evolving with ease. Our FOCAL team is committed to constantly enhancing our platform to offer our clients effortless regulatory compliance tailored to the local and global needs while providing unparalleled and frictionless customer experience.”

About Mozn:

Mozn is a technology company committed to advancing digital humanity through the harnessing of artificial intelligence to build enterprise AI-powered products – FOCAL, the End-to-end Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance platform and OSOS, the leading Arabic Gen AI platform – along with tailored AI solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across various sectors. Mozn is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to redefine the limits of what is possible in the digital age.

www.mozn.ai

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

