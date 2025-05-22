Phound Invites Skype Users to a Smarter, Trusted Future of Communication

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Microsoft announced the official end-of-life for consumer Skype services on May 5, 2025, millions of users were left evaluating their next step. In stepped Phound, the intelligent communication hub that prioritizes trust, privacy, and control, by extending an invitation to Skype users seeking a more innovative, safer alternative.

“Skype helped people connect. But today, people need more than connection—they need confidence,” said Dave Erickson, CEO and co-Phounder of Phound. “Phound brings that confidence back, with verified identities, dynamic personas, and spam-proof communication.”

Why Skype Users Are Choosing Phound:

Verified Identity: Every interaction begins with identity authentication, reducing scams and impersonation.



Every interaction begins with identity authentication, reducing scams and impersonation. Persona Management: Users control who can reach them—and when—by setting professional, personal, or public modes of communication.



Users control who can reach them—and when—by setting professional, personal, or public modes of communication. Spam Blocking: Advanced real-time filters eliminate robocalls, phishing texts, and unwanted messages.



Advanced real-time filters eliminate robocalls, phishing texts, and unwanted messages. Dynamic Contact Management: A living, self-managed contact network ensures accuracy and relevance at all times.



A living, self-managed contact network ensures accuracy and relevance at all times. Number Portability via LNP: Existing Skype In Numbers can be ported directly to Phound, allowing users to maintain continuity with their trusted contacts. Inbound calls reach you as always, and outbound CallerID remains consistent, preserving a long-established Skype-based communication identity.



“Continuity is critical. That’s why we support Local Number Portability—so Skype users can bring their number, reputation, and relationships with them,” added Erickson.

With Skype contacts exportable and Phound offering an intuitive onboarding experience, migration is easy and secure. Users can reclaim control of their communications in minutes on macOS, iOS, Android and Windows.

“Phound isn’t just a replacement—it’s a reimagining of how communication should work,” added Eugene Tcipnjatov, CTO and co-Phounder of Phound. “In a world where trust is eroding, Phound makes every call and message matter again.”

To experience trusted communication, visit www.phound.app and stay in touch today.

About Phound

Phound is redefining trust in digital communication by integrating identity verification, persona management, and privacy-first policies into a seamless, secure platform. By giving businesses and individuals control over their interactions, Phound is transforming how people connect in a modern, digital-first world. Learn more at www.phound.app .

Contact:

Phound Media Relations

Andy Abramson

Email: 395552@email4pr.com

Phone: 1-213-322-1200