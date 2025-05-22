XRP News: XenDex Presale Ends in 6 Days, Secure $XDX Before Listings Go Live on Binance, FirstLedger, Gate.io, Magnetic & More

SYDNEY, Australia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP makes waves across the global crypto landscape, XenDex is quickly becoming the most talked-about DeFi launch on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). With just 6 days left in the presale, urgency is at an all-time high as early investors race to secure $XDX tokens before exchange listings go live.

Having already filled its soft cap and with the hard cap nearly complete, the XenDex presale has entered its final stretch, fueled by overwhelming demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Buy $XDX Now Before Listing On Binance

Riding on the recent news of the possibility of XRP price hitting all time high, CME launching XRP Futures, SEC lawsuit withdrawal, and XRP breaking resistance levels, XenDex is building the DeFi infrastructure XRP has long needed. It's all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) is in active development, and the Version 1 of the DEX will be unveiled soon, showcasing every feature in action.

With speculation mounting that XRP could reach $1,000 in the long term, XenDex is launching at the perfect moment, offering the tools, speed, and accessibility XRPL has long needed.

What Is XenDex?

XenDex is developing the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger, designed for both beginners and seasoned traders. With Version 1 in active development, a platform mockup will be revealed in the coming days and only presale participants will receive early access.

Purchase $XDX At A low Price

Key Features of XenDex

AI Copy Trading – Mirror the strategies of elite traders

– Mirror the strategies of elite traders Lending & Borrowing – Borrow or lend XRP and $XDX securely

– Borrow or lend XRP and $XDX securely Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XDX across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB

– Swap XDX across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Staking & Yield Farming – Earn rewards while providing liquidity

– Earn rewards while providing liquidity DAO Governance – Shape the platform’s direction via voting with $XDX



Why Join Now?

Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Buy Now Before the Presale Ends: https://xendex.net/presale

Confirmed Exchange Listings:

After the presale, $XDX will be listed on exchanges like; Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, MagneticX.

With just 6 days left, shrinking token supply, and a full launch imminent, this may be your final chance to buy before price surges on listing.

Join XenDex Community Below:

Website: xendex.net

Presale: xendex.net/presale

Telegram: t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

Disclaimer: This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffce0c1-f614-4d73-9e2f-3801cd590f64