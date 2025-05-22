BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice - Wolseley Group

22.05.2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

[WOLSELEY GROUP PLC]

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 16.05.2025] BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: WOLSELEY GROUP FINCO PLC Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: 350,000,000 GBP Description: Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes Stabilisation Manager(s): BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Wells Fargo, RBC, BOFA

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date and time: Price: Quantity Stabilisation trading venue: 16/05/2025 17:10:48 99.25 1,000,000.00 OTC 16/05/2025 17:12:20 98.625 1,375,000.00 OTC 16/05/2025 17:12:26 98.625 125,000.00 OTC 16/05/2025 17:12:26 98.625 125,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 09:21:51 98.50 -2,000,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 09:32:45 98.625 -1,700,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 09:56:38 99.00 -200,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 09:59:05 98.83 -2,354,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 10:02:33 99.23 -500,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 11:31:42 99.015 1,000,000.00 OTC 19/05/2025 15:10:28 99.1 -1,000,000.00 OTC 20/05/2025 12:05:52 99.5 -2,000,000.00 OTC 20/05/2025 12:34:15 99.375 500,000.00 OTC 21/05/2025 17:04:09 99.55 2,300,000.00 OTC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK or any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK or that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK or that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.