Top Players in the U.S. Vegan Cosmetic Market: Competitive Insights and Growth Strategies

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Vegan Cosmetic Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Vegan Cosmetic Market was valued at USD 3.95 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.55%.

This market is witnessing strong growth, largely driven by rising consumer demand for cruelty-free, plant-based beauty products. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the ethical, environmental, and health-related implications of conventional cosmetics, prompting a shift toward vegan alternatives. Both established and indie brands are responding by expanding their vegan offerings and adopting transparent practices. Social media, influencer campaigns, and regulatory developments that support cruelty-free labeling are playing a key role in building trust and influencing purchasing behavior, particularly among younger demographics.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Ethical Consumerism and Animal Welfare Awareness

A growing focus on ethical consumption and animal rights is significantly propelling the demand for vegan cosmetics in the U.S. Consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly prioritizing transparency and seeking products that align with their values. Awareness around animal testing practices and the use of animal-derived ingredients has pushed consumers to favor cruelty-free, plant-based formulations.

Advocacy from organizations such as PETA and the Humane Society, combined with viral social media campaigns, has brought animal welfare to the forefront of cosmetic purchasing decisions. This shift has encouraged both emerging and established beauty brands to commit to vegan formulations and pursue cruelty-free certifications to attract ethically conscious buyers.

Key Market Challenges: Misleading Labeling and Lack of Standardized Regulations

A critical challenge in the U.S. vegan cosmetic market is the ambiguity surrounding labeling standards. Unlike regulated terms such as “organic,” there is no universally enforced legal definition for “vegan” in the cosmetics industry. This regulatory gap allows some products to carry vegan labels despite containing trace animal-derived ingredients or being tested on animals at some point in the supply chain.

Consumers are often misled by overlapping or incorrectly used terms such as “cruelty-free” and “vegan,” which are not always synonymous. While third-party certifications like “Leaping Bunny” and “Vegan Society” exist, their usage is not industry-standard, creating confusion and undermining consumer trust. This lack of regulation presents a challenge for genuinely ethical brands seeking to differentiate themselves and maintain credibility in a rapidly growing but inconsistently governed space.

Key Market Trends: Clean Beauty and Transparency Movement

The rising popularity of clean beauty is significantly influencing the vegan cosmetics segment. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are not only free from animal-derived ingredients but also devoid of potentially harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. The demand for ingredient transparency, ethical sourcing, and environmentally sustainable practices is reshaping the industry. Plant-based, non-toxic, and cruelty-free formulations are becoming central to product development strategies.

This trend is particularly strong among younger consumers, who expect clear labeling, full ingredient disclosure, and responsible production methods. Mainstream cosmetic brands are beginning to adapt, reformulating existing lines to meet clean beauty standards and align with evolving consumer values, thereby strengthening the position of vegan cosmetics in the broader market.

Key Players Profiled in this United States Vegan Cosmetic Market Report:

Coty Inc.

Billy Jealousy

Beauty Without Cruelty

Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.

Pacifica Beauty LLC.

Nature's Brands, Inc.

Cosmetics Inc.

Cosmax USA Corporation

Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc.

Yves Rocher Amérique du Nord Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States Vegan Cosmetic Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United States Vegan Cosmetic Market, by Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

United States Vegan Cosmetic Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

United States Vegan Cosmetic Market, by Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nhqqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment