INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ZBIO

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZBIO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Zenas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 16, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Zenas securities pursuant and/or traceable to Zenas’s initial public offering (“IPO”). A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 13, 2024, Zenas conducted its initial public offering IPO, selling roughly 13.235 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on November 12, 2024, Zenas filed its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024, in which it stated that the Company could fund its operations for only “at least” the following twelve months—not twenty-four months, as the Company had stated in the Registration Statement for its IPO. Since the IPO, Zenas’s stock price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980