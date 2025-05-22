Point Predictive's Fraud Consortium Surpasses 650 Financial Institutions, Protecting Over $4 Trillion in Loan Originations

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in consumer lending AI solutions, announced a significant milestone today, with its consortium now serving more than 650 lenders, banks, fintechs, and dealer groups nationwide. This collaborative network has analyzed over 270 million loan applications representing more than $4 trillion in origination value, establishing it as the industry's most comprehensive repository of fraud intelligence for first- and third-party fraud.

The consortium's remarkable growth underscores the financial industry's recognition that pooling data insights delivers superior protection against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. By leveraging this shared intelligence through Point Predictive's suite of solutions, financial institutions can automate up to 80% of their fraud checks and stipulation decisions across all misrepresentation types.

"Our consortium represents more than just shared data—it's the engine driving unprecedented automation in lending," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By analyzing patterns across billions of data points, we've enabled lenders to move from manual stipulation of documentation requests to streamlined, intelligent workflows that approve legitimate borrowers quickly while flagging the small percentage of applications that deserve scrutiny. The result is a win-win: lenders reduce costs and increase loan conversions while borrowers enjoy a frictionless experience that gets them funding faster than ever."

The consortium is unique because it tackles organized criminal activities and everyday deception leading to loan defaults in lending. While identifying sophisticated third-party schemes like identity theft rings and title washing operations, it also detects first-party fraud, including income inflation, use of fake employers, use of CPNs to create synthetic identities, bust out fraud, and credit washing. This capability within a single platform gives lenders comprehensive protection against losses while streamlining approvals for trustworthy applicants. When a lender, fintech, or bank submits an application to be analyzed, they receive back an easy-to-use risk score and over 150 red flag alerts not available anywhere else.

"What began as a simple idea—that fraud fighters are stronger together—has transformed into an unprecedented consortium for the lending industry," said Frank McKenna, Chief Innovation Officer of Point Predictive. "Our consortium members are not just protecting themselves; they're contributing to a collective intelligence that detects fraud patterns no single institution could identify alone, ultimately making lending safer and more efficient for everyone."

Point Predictive’s integrations with major loan origination systems like Defi, Sync1 Systems, MeridianLink, and GDS Link provide lenders with turnkey access to Point Predictive's fraud consortium, making participating turnkey. These seamless integrations have been particularly valuable for captive finance companies, banks, and auto lenders seeking to streamline their origination processes while strengthening fraud defenses.

