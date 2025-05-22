Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Back Kevin Dilday as Area Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, has announced the return of Kevin Dilday as Area Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Dilday, a mortgage industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, previously served as a Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity before departing in 2022. He now returns, citing the company’s unmatched culture, technology, and strong relationships with loan originators as key reasons for rejoining.

“Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s marketing, tech, and culture is something that cannot be replicated anywhere else,” said Dilday. “If you’re a self-sourced originator, this is the place you want to be. With all the tech tools we have and are continuing to enhance at the company, it couldn’t be a better time to join GRA.”

During his previous tenure at GRA, Dilday was instrumental in bringing on 11 Chairman’s Circle members and promoting a work-life balance culture supported by tools like PowerVP.

“Kevin is a true leader and we’re glad to welcome him back,” said Jay Crowder, Regional President of the Mid-Atlantic an Southeast. “We’re confident he’ll play a major role in helping drive growth and attracting top talent across the region.”

