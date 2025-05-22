Allbirds Announces Two New Distributor Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) today announced that it has signed distribution agreements for multiple countries in Central and South America, and Southern Europe, further expanding the Company’s global presence.

Effective this spring, Kiwi Life Group became the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Central America, the Caribbean, Chile and Colombia and Trendy King became the exclusive Allbirds Distributor in Spain and Portugal.

“We are pleased to be extending our reach to additional geographies where we see the opportunity to build a strong presence and drive long-term profitable growth,” said Annie Mitchell, CFO of Allbirds. “As we continue to build momentum around our new product, marketing and customer experience initiatives, we are excited to be working with these world-class distributors to introduce the Allbirds brand to their local consumers.”

Kiwi Life Group

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Allbirds,” said Ana Boza, Commercial Director at Kiwi Life Group. “This collaboration marks a meaningful milestone in our ongoing mission to bring purpose-driven brands to the region. Consumers in Central America, the Caribbean, Chile, and Colombia have been eager for more sustainable options, and we’re proud to respond with a brand that aligns so closely with our values.”

“With Allbirds’ innovative approach to natural materials and environmental responsibility, we are confident this partnership will not only elevate the product offering in our markets but also help foster a deeper consciousness around sustainability,” Boza adds. “Together, we look forward to inspiring a new generation of consumers to choose products that are both stylish and kind to the planet.”

Kiwi Life Group is a newly established business unit dedicated to introducing innovative and high-quality footwear brands to Latin America and the Caribbean. Backed by shareholders with decades of experience in the fashion segment and a strong track record representing world-class brands across the region, Kiwi Life Group is committed to delivering fresh, comfort-focused products tailored to local consumer needs. With a growing regional footprint, the group partners with leading retailers to offer footwear collections that blend global appeal with market-specific relevance—bringing the newness and comfort today’s consumers have been waiting for.

Trendy King

“We are delighted to introduce Allbirds to the Iberian market, a brand whose mission and principles collaborate in the development of a more sustainable future,” said Alfonso García Busto, Trendy King's Business Development Director. “We are confident that the brand will successfully reach a relevant segment of the market thanks to its comfortable, versatile and sophisticated proposition.”

Trendy King is a well-established company with over 30 years of experience in the Fashion industry. The company is a leading distributor in the Iberian Peninsula, specialising in multichannel commercial solutions such as online sales, retail and wholesale distribution.