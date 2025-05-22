Japan Pet Grooming Products Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025, with Kitagawa, Synthol Pharmaceutical, Kamicka Organics, Zoic Cosmetics, Glowel Cosmetics & more

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Pet Grooming Products Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's Pet Grooming Products Market, valued at USD 523.56 million in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 816.78 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.65%.
This growth is fueled by the increasing trend of pet humanization and rising pet ownership in Japan, resulting in greater demand for high-quality grooming products such as breed-specific shampoos, conditioners, and skincare items. The market benefits from a demographic shift, with older pet owners seeking user-friendly grooming solutions.
The eco-conscious consumer movement further propels this market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly choosing cruelty-free, sustainable, and naturally formulated products. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms enhances product accessibility, enabling both mainstream and niche brands to reach a broader audience.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Pet Ownership Across the Region
Rapidly growing pet ownership in Japan significantly contributes to market growth. The country's pet population reached 55.8 million in 2023, fostering demand for essential grooming products. This trend is further driven by the inclination to treat pets as family members, thus prioritizing pet hygiene and wellness. E-commerce platforms play a crucial role, offering a range of grooming products, including specialized and organic options.
Key Market Challenges
Limited Awareness in Rural Areas
Market growth is hindered by limited grooming product awareness in rural Japan, where traditional pet care practices prevail. Lower disposable incomes and limited access to modern grooming items restrict market penetration in these areas. Bridging this gap necessitates targeted educational efforts, innovative marketing campaigns, and effective distribution networks to elevate grooming product awareness and adoption.
Key Market Trends
Rise of Organic and Natural Products
A consumer shift towards organic and natural pet grooming products is evident in Japan. Pet owners prefer formulations free from synthetic chemicals, parabens, and artificial fragrances, favoring products like My Organic's dog shampoo. The inclusion of beneficial ingredients such as CBD oil is also gaining traction. This trend aligns with holistic grooming approaches that prioritize animal wellness and environmental responsibility.
E-commerce significantly supports this trend by facilitating the discovery and procurement of premium, organic grooming products that align with evolving consumer values.
Key Players Profiled in this Japan Pet Grooming Products Market Report:
- Kitagawa Co., Ltd
- Synthol Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Kamicka Organics
- Orchid Lifesciences
- Zoic Cosmetics
- Zenobia Aromatics
- Pure Source LLC
- Health Focus Manufacturers
- SIA "PURUS.PET"
- Glowel Cosmetics
Report Scope:
In this report, the Japan Pet Grooming Products Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Pet Type:
- Dog
- Cat
- Horse
- Others
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Product Type:
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Comb & Brushes
- Shear & Trimming Tools
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by End User:
- Pet Owner
- Pet Care Facilities
- Grooming Salons
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Japan Pet Grooming Products Market, by Region:
- Hokkaido & Tohoku
- Chubu
- Chugoku
- Kyushu
- Rest of Japan
