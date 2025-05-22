PacBio Expands Distribution in China, Gaining Access to New Clinical Lab Networks via Haorui Gene

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of Haorui Gene, a globally recognized leader in blood typing genomics, as an official distributor in China. The distribution arrangement is designed to expand access to PacBio’s HiFi long-read sequencing technology in clinical and research settings, with a focus on transfusion medicine and hematology, areas where precision and completeness of genomic data are critical to patient outcomes.

Founded in 2020, Haorui Gene has quickly become a key player in blood typing genomics, deploying seven Sequel II and three Revio systems across China to support large-scale efforts in HLA typing, blood group genotyping, and rare blood type discovery. Through these programs, Haorui has helped set new standards for resolution and reliability in complex genomic regions, delivering insights that are often missed by traditional methods.

This marks an important step toward establishing PacBio’s HiFi sequencing as the method of choice in blood genomics, offering exceptional accuracy across full-length genes, structural variants, and highly polymorphic regions that are critical for transfusion safety and donor matching. With over 20 peer-reviewed publications and widespread adoption in Chinese blood centers, Haorui’s work demonstrates the clinical and scientific momentum behind long-read sequencing as a foundational tool for the future of personalized transfusion medicine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Haorui Gene will distribute PacBio’s Vega platform throughout China, which, together with other products offered by Haorui Gene, will deliver end-to-end support for clinical laboratories, blood centers, and genomics institutions aiming to build more complete, confident blood group profiles.

“This arrangement formalizes a strong foundation and supports our broader goal to make accurate, long-read sequencing standard practice in clinical genomics,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “Haorui Gene has built deep expertise in one of the most genomically complex areas of medicine. Their leadership in blood group and HLA typing, paired with our HiFi technology, has already delivered real progress in China, making them an ideal partner to help scale access to our highly accurate long-read sequencing technologies across China. We are excited to work together to continue building momentum in critical areas of clinical genomics like transfusion medicine.”

Haorui Gene has played a leading role in bringing advanced long-read sequencing into clinical use across China. In 2022, the company introduced a HiFi-based HLA typing product, followed by comprehensive blood group genotyping panels in 2023. In 2024, Haorui expanded its collaborations with major blood centers to deepen national research efforts in rare blood classification and erythrocyte antigen mapping, areas that demand high-resolution, allele-level insight.

“Together with PacBio, we are committed to delivering high-standard clinical diagnostics and expanding the frontiers of long-read sequencing in healthcare,” said Wang Bo, General Manager of Haorui Gene. “This collaboration reinforces our shared goal of enabling transformative discoveries in hematology and beyond.”

This expanded partnership supports one of the world’s fastest-growing clinical genomics markets and reflects a shared commitment to making high-precision sequencing more widely available for healthcare applications that depend on accuracy at scale.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications.

For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Haorui Gene

Haorui Gene is a leading innovator in clinical long-read sequencing, dedicated to advancing precision medicine through cutting-edge genomic technologies and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

