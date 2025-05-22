JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2025

In the first three months of 2025, the net turnover was 469.4 thousand. euros, which is 24.1% more than in the first three months of the previous year, whereas profit before taxes was 34.8 thousand. euros – by 5.1 thousand. euros more compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The Company offers Latvian farms to test genome samples of herd animals in the US genetics laboratory





Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

