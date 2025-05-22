AGRIForce CEO Jolie Kahn to Speak at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on agricultural and digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce that CEO Jolie Kahn will speak at Bitcoin 2025, one of the world’s premier conferences dedicated to Bitcoin innovation and infrastructure.

Ms. Kahn will participate in a featured panel discussion titled:

“Improving Mine Management Efficiency: How AI, Demand Response, and Heat Reuse Are Shaping Bitcoin.”

This session will convene leading industry experts to explore how advanced technologies are redefining operational strategies across the global Bitcoin mining sector.

Panel Details:

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

12:00 PM

Mining Stage @ Venetian Conference Center, Las Vegas

Driving Innovation in Digital Infrastructure

As the leader of AgriFORCE’s digital asset strategy, Ms. Kahn will participate in the Panel which is slated to share insights on topics such as utilizing artificial intelligence for fleet optimization, implementing demand response programs to lower energy costs, and repurposing heat for sustainable infrastructure development.

“Bitcoin 2025 is a vital forum for innovation and collaboration,” said Ms. Kahn. “I’m honored to share AgriFORCE’s approach to grid optimization, energy recycling, and long-term mining efficiency.”

The Bitcoin 2025 Conference runs from May 27–29 in Las Vegas and attracts stakeholders from blockchain, energy, and digital infrastructure industries around the world.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company focused on solving key challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company develops energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation through proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy deployment.

