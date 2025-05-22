Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Atlas’ sixth Sustainability Report provides details on the initiatives and programs that are helping move the Company forward on its sustainability journey. The progress described in the report is aligned with four key pillars in Atlas’ sustainability strategy: Preserve Our Planet, Care for Our People, Maximize Social Impact and Grow Responsibly.

"As the global leader in outsourced aviation logistics, we recognize our responsibility to Care for the World We Carry," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. "Our One Atlas strategy, which positions sustainability as both a business imperative and a competitive advantage, is central to how we deliver on our commitment. In 2024, we continued to embed sustainability across every part of our Company, from improving fleet efficiencies and reducing emissions, to elevating employee training and safety initiatives, to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate and reinforcing our dedication to responsible business practices. This integrated approach is how we provide long-term value for our customers, build resilience for the future, and drive measurable impact across the global supply chain.”

"We have set meaningful goals to reduce our emissions, which contributes directly to our customers' own sustainability targets," said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability. "Last year, we modernized our fleet with eight new fuel-efficient widebody freighters, increased our use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and created efficiencies in our operations – all are contributing to decarbonization in the aviation industry. This report provides an overview of a year marked by steady progress as we continued to lay the groundwork to advance our sustainability strategy in the years to come."

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

Preserve Our Planet

Strengthened strategy and implementation efforts by adding a Staff Vice President of Sustainability and a Sustainability Project Manager.

by adding a Staff Vice President of Sustainability and a Sustainability Project Manager. Expanded our freighter fleet with three Boeing 747-8s, one 777, and four 747-400s—among the most capable and environmentally responsible widebody aircraft—offering up to 25% greater payload capacity and up to 16% lower fuel consumption compared to earlier models.

with three Boeing 747-8s, one 777, and four 747-400s—among the most capable and environmentally responsible widebody aircraft—offering up to 25% greater payload capacity and up to 16% lower fuel consumption compared to earlier models. Partnered with the Smart Freight Centre to support collaborative efforts aimed at advancing policies and practices that increase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and affordability.



Care for Our People

Introduced the Atlas Safe. Atlas Strong. campaign , which engages employees to keep safety, security and compliance top of mind.

, which engages employees to keep safety, security and compliance top of mind. Signed the IATA Safety Leadership Charter , demonstrating shared commitment to promoting a safety culture throughout the industry.

, demonstrating shared commitment to promoting a safety culture throughout the industry. Launched a series of events, workshops and digital learning opportunities to empower employees at all levels with transformative Leadership Principles, as well as an online Learning Hub platform.

to empower employees at all levels with transformative Leadership Principles, as well as an online Learning Hub platform. Ensured active employee engagement through various feedback channels, including engagement surveys, feedback loops, CEO Round Table discussions, Company-wide Town Halls and Human Resources Town Square discussions.

through various feedback channels, including engagement surveys, feedback loops, CEO Round Table discussions, Company-wide Town Halls and Human Resources Town Square discussions. Continued growing the Atlas Air Worldwide Women’s Network (AAWWN), which provides mentorship, professional development and industry leadership.



Maximize Social Impact

Raised more than $330,000 to benefit K9s for Warriors , which provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

, which provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. Awarded $50,000 in needs-based scholarships to the University of Alaska Anchorage for aspiring future pilots and maintenance technicians.

to the University of Alaska Anchorage for aspiring future pilots and maintenance technicians. Contributed to relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Spent nearly $1.9 million with small businesses and continued to develop policies and facilitate strategies to support veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, woman-owned and historically underutilized business regions.

Grow Responsibly

Advanced the growth and innovation of SAF throughout the industry in collaboration with the U.S. House of Representatives’ bipartisan SAF Caucus and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

in collaboration with the U.S. House of Representatives’ bipartisan SAF Caucus and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Continued to progress on reporting to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) by collaborating with industry partners to support program implementation and working with customers on carbon offset and SAF strategies.

by collaborating with industry partners to support program implementation and working with customers on carbon offset and SAF strategies. Enhanced our emission reporting transparency by disclosing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and biogenic CO₂ emissions associated with the use of SAF.

by disclosing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and biogenic CO₂ emissions associated with the use of SAF. Received approval for Cybersecurity Implementation Plan from the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

