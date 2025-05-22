Safe and Green Holdings Appoints Samarth Verma to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures diversified platform transforming critical infrastructure through sustainable modular innovation, today announces the appointment of Mr. Samarth Verma to its Board of Directors. Mr. Verma, 46, replaces Shafron Hawkins, who is stepping down from the Board due to his recent appointment to a government position.

Mr. Verma is a proven technology innovator and entrepreneur with a diverse background spanning immersive media, advanced mathematics, and corporate development across a range of sectors including hospitality, gaming, energy, and real estate. His appointment aligns with Safe and Green’s strategic focus on innovation, scalable growth, and the integration of smart technologies into modular infrastructure.

Mr. Verma currently serves as Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of FansXR, where he has led the global product development and launch of immersive, real-time media broadcasting technologies. FansXR delivers live, fan-controlled broadcasts in 2D, 360, and animated environments for entertainment and sports gamification. Its platform leverages extended reality, augmented data overlays, and artificial intelligence to enhance digital streaming and asset creation, while integrating features such as betting, interactive data, and optimized hardware performance.

Mr. Verma’s background originated in research, and it encompasses the vast field of mathematics. At the age of nine, he published his first research paper in The Abstract of the American Mathematics Society’s Conjectures in Number Theory. He became a member of the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium and worked on a NASA grant project as a student research associate. Mr. Verma attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Over the years, Mr. Verma has worked with large affinity groups and marketed to millions of households through various organized labor organizations. He has helped develop projects across the hospitality, multifamily, residential, commercial, casino, online gaming, oil, gas, and mining sectors, with affiliations in international banking, communications, technology, and marketing.

Chairman and CEO of Safe and Green Holdings Mike McLaren commented, “Samarth brings a rare combination of deep technical capability, visionary product leadership, and real-world experience scaling businesses across industries. His pioneering work in immersive digital media and AI-enhanced interactivity reflects the kind of forward-thinking mindset we value. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board and look forward to the impact his insights will have on our strategic growth and innovation initiatives.”

Mr. Verma added, “I am honored to join the Board at such a transformative time for Safe and Green Holdings. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to provide strategic guidance, apply experience across sectors, and help team navigate opportunities and challenges as the Company continues to scale. I look forward to supporting the Company’s continued progress and helping unlock long-term value across its expanding platform.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the appointment of Samarth Verma to the Board of Directors. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

