SEALSQ Unveils MS6003 Secure Element with Preloaded FIDO2 Application, Accelerating Passwordless Authentication for a Zero-Trust World





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of the MS6003 secure element chip. Preloaded with a FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online) authentication application, the MS6003 delivers unparalleled protection for identity verification, device integrity, and access control, empowering device manufacturers, OEMs, and system integrators to meet the surging demand for phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication.

The MS6003 simplifies the adoption of secure, standards-compliant authentication, enabling customers to reduce time-to-market, streamline compliance, and future-proof their solutions in enterprise, industrial, IoT, and consumer applications.

Key Benefits for Customers

Rapid Time-to-Market: Pre-provisioned and FIDO2-certified, the MS6003 eliminates development bottlenecks, enabling fast deployment of security keys, embedded modules, USB-C tokens, and secure logon dongles.

Compliance-Ready and Scalable: Built on SEALSQ’s Common Criteria EAL5+-certified microcontroller platform, the MS6003 meets the most rigorous hardware security standards ensuring global regulatory compliance.

Versatile Integration: Designed for diverse applications, including PC OEMs, enterprise endpoints, smart locks, automotive IoT, and consumer devices requiring plug-and-play identity protection.

End-to-End Security: Backed by SEALSQ’s proprietary Root of Trust and global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services, the MS6003 offers lifecycle management, secure provisioning, and over-the-air updates for customers with stringent privacy and regulatory needs.

“The MS6003 is a game-changer for secure authentication, empowering our customers to eliminate passwords, enhance device security, and build digital trust at scale,” said Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Line Director at SEALSQ. “By combining our expertise in secure semiconductors with FIDO2’s industry-leading standards, we’re enabling a safer, passwordless future in an increasingly connected and quantum-threatened world.”

Market Context: The Booming Passwordless Security Market

The global FIDO authentication market, valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 15.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.3%*, driven by rising cyber threats and demand for secure, user-friendly authentication. With 80% of data breaches linked to compromised credentials, FIDO2 standards, endorsed by industry leaders like Microsoft, Apple, and Google, are transforming digital security. The MS6003 positions SEALSQ to capture this growing market, delivering a turnkey solution for passwordless authentication.

*Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fido-authentication-market

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.