SEALCOIN Unveils Major Milestones: From Satellite-Powered IoT Transactions to Launch of Marketing Campaign Ahead of Token Sale

Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG, developing a decentralized platform powering secure, autonomous, real-time transactions between IoT devices, unveils a series of major milestones as it accelerates toward its upcoming token launch this summer.

Following months of development and testing, SEALCOIN AG has released the latest version of its WhitePaper, which includes an upgraded tokenomics model to better align with long-term network incentives and security. This refined structure enhances both utility and governance for the upcoming TIOT token, ensuring sustainable growth and increased value for all stakeholders.

In parallel, the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of the SEALCOIN platform has been officially launched. Fully integrated with Hedera’s public DLT infrastructure, the platform has entered its beta testing phase, with selected users onboarding to trial real-time, peer-to-peer device transactions.

Building on the success of its first technical Proof-of-Concept (PoC) in July 2024, SEALCOIN has reached a new milestone: a successful device-to-device transaction over satellite, completed in April 2025 in collaboration with WISeSat. This achievement proves SEALCOIN’s capability to execute secure microtransactions between remote IoT devices, even without terrestrial connectivity, marking a pivotal leap for decentralized infrastructure in off-grid environments.

Key Use Cases Gaining Traction Include:

Energy Trading: allows smart meters to autonomously buy and sell energy between peers.

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS): enables hardware to monetize excess computing resources like CPU or GPU.

Smart Home Automation: facilitates direct value exchange between household devices.

Data Marketplace: creates a framework where verified, high-value IoT data can be exchanged securely and transparently.

With these foundational achievements now in place, SEALCOIN is excited to announce the launch of its global marketing campaign as it enters the final stretch toward its public token launch.

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is a decentralized platform designed to enable transactional IoT at scale. By embedding secure payment and authentication capabilities directly into IoT devices, SEALCOIN makes device-to-device economies not just possible, but practical. More information available on www.sealcoin.ai

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

