Ten-Year Vision of Zraox: A Safer, More Efficient, and Inclusive Trading and Investment Experience

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the global digital asset trading platform Zraox unveiled its strategic plan for the next decade, focusing on compliance operations, technological iteration, and industry empowerment. The platform aims to provide a solid foundation for the inclusive development of digital finance in the rapidly evolving blockchain sector. By expanding global compliance coverage, upgrading core matching and risk control systems, and actively nurturing blockchain talent, Zraox is building a secure, always-on, and innovative digital financial ecosystem.

In terms of compliance operations, Zraox plans to gradually obtain legal licenses in more countries and regions, creating a compliance network that covers major global markets to ensure the legality and stability of cross-border operations. Concurrently, the platform will continue to iterate its ZraoxMatch matching engine and optimize its AI risk control system, aiming to maintain stable trading performance in high-concurrency scenarios and achieve a “never-down” digital financial infrastructure. To meet the growing demand for talent in the industry, Zraox will collaborate with universities, research institutions, and industry organizations to cultivate professional technical talent in the blockchain field, promoting standardization of technology.

To measure the success of its ten-year strategy, Zraox has set quantitative milestone goals. The platform plans to secure legal operating licenses in at least 50 countries and regions within the next decade and enhance matching performance to over 5 million transactions per second, supporting the growing global user trading demand. Additionally, Zraox expects its user base to exceed 300 million and aims to support more promising startups in the blockchain and digital finance sectors through extensive venture capital and incubation projects. Philanthropy is another key focus. Zraox intends to use the ZraoxCharity fund to support more education, healthcare, and environmental projects, and promote clean energy mining and carbon neutrality initiatives through the ZraoxGreen plan, contributing to sustainable development on Earth.

CEO Jonathan Miller emphasized that digital finance will face unprecedented opportunities and challenges in the next decade. The platform will continue to adhere to its core principles of “compliance, safety, and innovation”, providing users with a more stable and convenient trading environment. By leveraging synchronized innovation in technology and ecosystem, Zraox aims to make digital finance truly accessible to a broader audience.