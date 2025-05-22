Zraox Launches Green Blockchain and Philanthropy Strategy to Promote Social and Environmental Wins in the Digital Asset Industry

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally renowned digital asset trading platform Zraox recently has launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which includes innovative measures in green blockchain technology and philanthropy. Through its ZraoxGreen initiative and the ZraoxCharity fund, the platform aims to impact environmental protection, social equity, and sustainable development within the industry.

The ZraoxGreen initiative focuses on supporting low-energy Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain projects and introducing clean energy solutions to traditional mining activities through carbon offsetting and energy-saving technologies. Zraox has backed several green mining projects to significantly reduce the consumption of natural resources by high-energy computing. Additionally, the platform maintains close collaboration with international environmental organizations to explore blockchain applications in carbon neutrality and resource management, providing technical support for global sustainable development goals.

The ZraoxCharity fund concentrates on education poverty alleviation, medical aid, and environmental protection. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability in the donation process, recording every donation on the blockchain and providing public access for tracking. The platform allocates funds from transaction fees regularly to expand the fund scope, aiming to cover more communities and charitable projects over the next three years, benefiting a wider range of people and regions.

“Blockchain should not only be seen as a tool for financial innovation but also as a frontier force for promoting social equity and environmental protection,” stated Jonathan Miller, CEO of Zraox. “The launch of ZraoxGreen and ZraoxCharity is our commitment to the industry and society, marking the Zraox dedication to building a more sustainable digital asset ecosystem.”

Zraox is also exploring ESG by partnering with global non-profits and academic institutions to study the potential applications of blockchain in social governance and environmental protection. These collaborations reveal digital assets’ social value and support the sector’s long-term development.

Zraox's CSR strategy is uniquely innovative within the digital asset industry, particularly its model of combining blockchain transparency with environmental goals, setting a sustainable development benchmark for other platforms. Against the backdrop of growing global interest in ESG investment principles, this initiative enhances the industry reputation of Zraox and attracts partners and users who value environmental and social responsibility.