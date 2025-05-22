A1 AUTOMOTIVE TO CELEBRATE SECOND STORE OPENING ON MAY 30

Lincoln, Nebraska, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City officials, commissioners and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce representatives will celebrate the opening of A1 Automotive’s second store location at noon on Friday, May 30, at 52nd and Yankee Hill.

“We are full of gratitude as we expand our services and support to the automotive industry in a bigger capacity to the city’s southside,” said owner and founder Kendall Warnock. “Small businesses are the engines of local economies, creating jobs, fostering innovation and contributing to the very fabric of our great city. My family and I are very grateful to be in this space and make an impact in our community.”

The full-service, local-family-owned automotive repair shop specializes in all makes and models, including EVs, hybrids, Porsches, Land Rovers, Chevrolets and Hondas. They are also preparing to introduce customers to hydrogen-powered vehicles. A1 Automotive has been providing personalized service for the past 15 years throughout Lincoln and has customers driving from Council Bluffs, Iowa and Marysville, Kansas.

The new location at 5110 State Hill Drive will also offer free meeting space in a new on-site Community Room, which can be used at no cost for HOA meetings, business meetings, family gatherings or birthday parties.

In honor of the new store opening, A1 Automotive will be offering from now through July 31, 2025, $25 off any service over $300; $50 over $500; and $75 over $750. The store will also be giving away 55 free oil changes and $30 oil changes through July 1, 2025.

“My wife, Desiree, I and our three children are grateful to see the positive effect that our business has had on the automotive repair industry through the years and with the addition of this new location, that service is even more enhanced,” he said. “We understand the importance of caring for others. Nothing matters more to me than taking care of as many people in this community that we can, and sometimes that is outside of the automotive repair industry.”

Warnock is quick to credit his parents for the work ethic instilled in him as a young man growing up in Rosalie, on the Omaha Indian Reservation.

“We really didn’t know what money was. We had food and a warm home and kitchen sink to brush our teeth,” Warnock said. “But my parents taught me about hard work at their own two-stall garage and filling station. Through them I have learned that caring for others is our top priority and that will never change until my time on earth is up.”

To learn more about A1 Automotive, or to schedule an appointment, please visit a1autolincoln.com.