Elevating Workspace Design: CECOCECO to Showcase Full ArtMorph Ecosystem at NeoCon 2025

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO, a leading innovator in the lighting and display industry, announces its participation in NeoCon 2025, taking place June 9-11 at THE MART in Chicago. Located at Booth #7-4094, CECOCECO will present the complete ArtMorph ecosystem - featuring the latest edtion of ArtMorph panels, and the official debut of ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge.

NeoCon is the premier platform for commercial interior design, drawing professionals from across the industry to explore sustainability, neuroaesthetic design, and industry connections. Aligned with this year's theme, "Design Ahead," CECOCECO's installation invites attendees to experience how color, light, and texture can transform traditional workspace into creativity-driven spaces.

Spatial Beats: Colors Spark Creativity

Under the theme "Spatial Beats: Colors Spark Creativity," CECOCECO introduces a multi-level workspace hub designed for presentation, collaboration, and relaxation. Key features include:

The light oak wall: A fusion of pop-art motifs and light oak textures, illustrating how color, textures and light effects can energize modern workspaces.

A fusion of pop-art motifs and light oak textures, illustrating how color, textures and light effects can energize modern workspaces. The fabric and concrete column: A practical application of ArtMorph Edge, designed for seamless transition across corners. Featuring fabric and concrete textures, it highlights new possibilities for spatial continuity in transitional areas.

Introducing ArtMorph Mini & ArtMorph Edge

Debuting at NeoCon, ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge expand the creative possibilities of ArtMorph ecosystem. ArtMorph Mini enhances spatial flexibility with a compact format designed to bring ArtMorph's expressive visual experience to tight spaces or dynamic layouts. ArtMorph Edge, featuring a right-angle panel, enables seamless corner integration, allowing for uninterrupted design continuity across walls and architectural features.

“Today’s workspaces demand more than functionality—they require adaptability, inspiration, and aesthetic impact,” said Henry, Product Director at CECOCECO. “With the full ArtMorph ecosystem, we’re offering designers a comprehensive solution to craft spaces that energize people and elevate everyday experiences.”

Visit Booth #7-4094 to discover the full potential of the ArtMorph ecosystem for modern workspaces at NeoCon 2025.

For exclusive photos, videos of ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge, and detailed technical information contact marketing@cecoceco.com.

About CECOCECO

Founded by original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO leverages decades of lighting and display expertise to reimagine traditional systems as platforms for artistic expression—transforming offices, retail spaces, and public environments into immersive visual experiences that blur boundaries between technology, design, and storytelling.

For more information about CECOCECO, please visit www.cecoceco.com.

Contact:

Eva Xia

Marketing Director at CECOCECO

eva.xia@cecoceco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d88dfd0-d3bb-49e8-96fb-d63efa5b61e1