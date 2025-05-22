Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Wireless Services in 2025 | 5G Revolution: Unveiling New Service Dimensions and Technology Monetization

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Wireless Services, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

4G's successor, 5G offers higher speeds, greater bandwidth, lower latency, and the ability to support multiple connections simultaneously. It also provides additional benefits, such as platform digitalization and extended device battery life. 5G's new dimensions are driving new service development and technology monetization.



The industry is at a critical juncture where innovation is accelerating and generating new possibilities with the support of emerging technologies, including IoT, 5G, multi-access edge computing (MEC), and cloud, driven by technology companies.



While consumer 5G services remain critical to 5G's success, communications service providers must also prioritize the co-development of innovative, out-of-box 5G vertical solutions to support enterprises' journeys toward becoming digital-first organizations. Business model experimentation is also important to identify high-potential 5G services.



This study outlines the top 10 growth opportunities in the global enterprise wireless services market; it overviews those that will define the future of wireless and presents market forecasts for the opportunities identified.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Wireless Services for 2025

Open and Virtual Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Private 4G and 5G Networks

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wireless WAN (WWAN)

5G Network Slicing and Network APIs

AI-enabled Network Optimization

5G Transport Network Solutions

Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) From Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Generative AI (GenAI) in Telco Business Support Systems

Next-generation Mobile Advertising and Digital Marketing

Embedded Payments

