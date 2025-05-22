North America Carrier Ethernet Services Competitive Benchmark Report 2025: Analysis and Ranking of AT&T, Cogent Communications, Comcast, Lumen, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Zayo

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Ethernet Services in North America, 2025: Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis benchmarks seven top providers of carrier Ethernet services in North America, spotlighting current trends and strategies. As the market reaches a mature stage in its life cycle, revenue growth rates are negatively impacted by price compression, market maturity, and the integration of various underlay technologies with SD-WAN services. A notable demand exists for 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps configurations, with a rising interest in 100 Gbps offerings.

Network service providers are setting themselves apart by enhancing their offerings beyond basic services. They are providing Ethernet on demand, incorporating optional security solutions, and delivering value-added services through self-service portals. Additionally, they are making significant investments in updating and expanding their network capabilities to reach more clients and enable quick deployment of services.

The report meticulously examines numerous companies in the industry. Companies selected for further analysis are ranked using 10 Growth and Innovation criteria, positioning them on the Radar. This Radar provides a competitive profiling of each company, considering their strengths and aligning them with the opportunities that are best suited to those strengths.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Carrier Ethernet Services in North America

Companies to Action

AT&T

Cogent Communications

Comcast Business

Lumen Technologies

Spectrum Enterprise

Verizon Business

Zayo

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Best Practices

Growth Opportunities

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

