North America Carrier Ethernet Services Competitive Benchmark Report 2025: Analysis and Ranking of AT&T, Cogent Communications, Comcast, Lumen, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Zayo

This analysis benchmarks seven top providers of carrier Ethernet services in North America, spotlighting current trends and strategies. As the market reaches a mature stage in its life cycle, revenue growth rates are negatively impacted by price compression, market maturity, and the integration of various underlay technologies with SD-WAN services. A notable demand exists for 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps configurations, with a rising interest in 100 Gbps offerings.
Network service providers are setting themselves apart by enhancing their offerings beyond basic services. They are providing Ethernet on demand, incorporating optional security solutions, and delivering value-added services through self-service portals. Additionally, they are making significant investments in updating and expanding their network capabilities to reach more clients and enable quick deployment of services.
The report meticulously examines numerous companies in the industry. Companies selected for further analysis are ranked using 10 Growth and Innovation criteria, positioning them on the Radar. This Radar provides a competitive profiling of each company, considering their strengths and aligning them with the opportunities that are best suited to those strengths.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Carrier Ethernet Services in North America
Companies to Action
- AT&T
- Cogent Communications
- Comcast Business
- Lumen Technologies
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Verizon Business
- Zayo
Best Practices & Growth Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Growth Opportunities
Analytics
- Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Radar
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
