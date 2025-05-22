GetMyInterns.org Helps 20,000-plus Students Gain Work Experience Through Groundbreaking Internship Programs

MIAMI, FL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetMyInterns.org, an online platform connecting high school students with real-world internship opportunities, celebrates a decade of career-building. Since its founding in South Florida, the organization has helped more than 20,000 students gain hands-on experience, resulting in internships that create lifelong career pathways.

GetMyInterns.org has grown into a program that builds trust between public high schools, finding school board sponsorships, local employers and providing opportunities for students to gain industry-based learning and early exposure to the workforce through a transformative 5-week summer internship program.

“High school is a pivotal time for career exploration,” said Alex Funkhouser, Co-founder and Managing Director of GetMyInterns.org. “We believe early exposure working empowers students to discover and pursue their passions with confidence.”

GetMyInterns.org is expanding nationally and is in discussions with school boards in other major cities. The program is currently active for summer internships in Broward, Miami-Dade County, and Houston, with the academic year-long program operating in Miami-Dade. Houston will launch its participation for the first time this summer. In the past, both Washington, D.C., and Pinellas have subscribed to the program, indicating a growing interest across various regions. Currently, 250 high schools across 9 different counties participate with almost 10,000 registered businesses.

"GetMyInterns.org has transformed how we connect students with internships. It’s fast, intuitive, and incredibly effective,” said Dr. Lupe Diaz, Director, Miami Public Schools Department of Career Technical Education. “Each season, thousands of students gain hands-on experience that accelerates their skills and aligns with their career goals—a true game-changer for education and workforce readiness.”

Through collaboration with partner companies, the program aims to:

Transform Education – Bringing learning beyond the classroom by providing them with learning options outside of the traditional classroom. Fuel the Future – Companies benefit from passionate, capable interns while cultivating future hires. Create Productive Workforce - Interns strengthen the companies and the communities where they work.

The initiative invites businesses of all sizes to register internship opportunities at Miami.GetMyInterns.org and Broward.GetMyInterns.org, helping to cultivate the next generation of talent while offering companies a chance to give back and gain fresh perspectives from ambitious young minds.

Each student intern is fully insured, and companies can offer compensation through grant funding, payroll, academic credit, or community service hours. These flexible models help ensure equitable access to meaningful work experiences.

To learn more or register your company’s internship opportunities, visit: Miami.GetMyInterns.org or Broward.GetMyInterns.org. For more information contact GetMyInterns.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Diana Mellion, dmellion@boardroompr.com, 954-370-8999

Donald Silver, donsil@boardroompr.com, 954-370-8999



