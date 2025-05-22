Top 10 Growth Areas in Chemicals: From AI to CCUS

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Chemicals Sector, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2025 Chemicals Outlook report explores the opportunities various market segments present for chemical companies globally. Regulatory requirements, a focus on sustainability and circularity, and the ever-increasing need for high performance, durable products are bringing about significant developments in the chemicals value chain. R&D activities to develop robust materials, re-strategizing raw material sourcing models, and the increasingly vital role of digital tools and platforms will remain critical focal points for companies toward growth and competition.
This analysis provides insights on the key trends and developments in the industry. The chemicals sector comprises market segments covering diverse products and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), renewable chemicals, and battery materials.
This analysis highlights technological advancements, R&D initiatives, supply chain scenarios, consolidation trends, partnership opportunities, vertical market integration, and competitive trends within these market segments.
Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Chemicals Sector, 2025
- Tightening Regulations to Accelerate Development of Safer Alternatives
- Critical Raw Materials
- Safety and Regulatory Compliance in Battery Materials
- Biorefineries to Head Toward Commercialization
- Industrial Lubricants for Next-generation Applications
- Demand for Chemicals in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Technologies
- AI for Material Design
- Materials for Geothermal Energy Development
- High Growth Trends in Surface Treatment Chemicals
- Focus on Developing Processes and Technologies to Convert CO2 to Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8wwm5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.