Top 10 Growth Areas in Chemicals: From AI to CCUS

The 2025 Chemicals Outlook report explores the opportunities various market segments present for chemical companies globally. Regulatory requirements, a focus on sustainability and circularity, and the ever-increasing need for high performance, durable products are bringing about significant developments in the chemicals value chain. R&D activities to develop robust materials, re-strategizing raw material sourcing models, and the increasingly vital role of digital tools and platforms will remain critical focal points for companies toward growth and competition.

This analysis provides insights on the key trends and developments in the industry. The chemicals sector comprises market segments covering diverse products and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), renewable chemicals, and battery materials.

This analysis highlights technological advancements, R&D initiatives, supply chain scenarios, consolidation trends, partnership opportunities, vertical market integration, and competitive trends within these market segments.

Tightening Regulations to Accelerate Development of Safer Alternatives

Critical Raw Materials

Safety and Regulatory Compliance in Battery Materials

Biorefineries to Head Toward Commercialization

Industrial Lubricants for Next-generation Applications

Demand for Chemicals in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Technologies

AI for Material Design

Materials for Geothermal Energy Development

High Growth Trends in Surface Treatment Chemicals

Focus on Developing Processes and Technologies to Convert CO2 to Chemicals

