Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Firms Lead in Clinical Trials Software Utilization, Web and Cloud Solutions Propel Adoption

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (Web & Cloud-based, on-premise), End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clinical Trials Matching Software Market was valued at USD 187.09 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 396.13 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.45%
The significant increase in the number of ongoing clinical trials is likely to drive the market. In addition, the growing adoption of the clinical trial matching software catering to the clinical trials, along with the increased demand for virtual trials and automation in the healthcare sector are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The matching software help in effective and fast patient matching with patient-centric approaches.
In clinical trials, patient recruitment or matching can be time-consuming, and finding the right match can be a hurdle. Screening or locating prospective respondents who are qualified, considering all elements of the trials, verifying awareness, and getting informed consent to participate are the factors taken into consideration while recruiting patients. Enlisting the individuals in accordance with the qualifying requirements is crucial, hence the trial matching technology has been proved to be useful, especially in the COVID-19 scenario.
The software helps not only to find the right match but also saves the R&D-related costs, enabling smoother operations without human intervention. The software providers are introducing new innovative techniques to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2022, the CTMA expanded CT-SCOUT technology offering in rheumatology.
Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Report Highlights
- Based on deployment mode, the web and cloud based segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024 and it is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud computing models operate with no maintenance or upkeep charges and customers only have to pay for the services that are used. On the other hand, on-premises deployment involves in-house infrastructure, in-house IT support, working capital, and higher integration costs. Hence, web and cloud based models are preferred
- Based on end use, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies captured the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the higher adoption of software during ongoing clinical studies for cost-saving in the R&D activities
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. CROs provide the professional assistance, expertise, and execution experience required for clinical trials quickly, without the need for the sponsor to engage such people full-time. CROs are preferred for outsourcing as their services are cost and time-effective
- In 2024, North America led the market in terms of revenue owing to the rising adoption of the clinical trial matching software by the pharma, biotech, and medical companies in the region
- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the availability of a large patient pool supporting easy recruitment of patients/candidates
Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing Complexity of Clinical Trials
- Increasing Demand for Precision Medicine & Personalized Trials
- Regulatory Push for Enhanced Patient Enrollment Efficiency
- Rising Investments in Digital Health & Clinical Research Technologies
- Expanding Clinical Trial Pipelines & Decentralized Trials
- Partnerships Between Pharma Companies & Tech Firms for Advanced Solutions
Market Restraint Analysis
- High Implementation and Maintenance Costs
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- Market Opportunities Analysis
Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- PESTEL Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Case Studies & Insights
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
